Durham Bulls Announce 2023 Schedule

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls in conjunction with Major League Baseball today announced their schedule for the 2023 campaign, with Opening Night set for Friday, March 31 against the Norfolk Tides.

The 2023 schedule features 150 games, including 75 home dates featuring nine different opponents. The Bulls will be home on Memorial Day (May 29), Father's Day (June 18), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day Weekend (September 1-3), finishing their home slate with a six-game series versus the Louisville Bats from September 12-17.

The Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, return to the DBAP for the first time since the 2019 campaign with a six-game series from June 20-25. The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, returns to Durham from August 15-20, while the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are back at the DBAP between April 25-30 and August 8-13. Durham will travel to play a new team in 2023, facing the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins from July 14-16.

Game times for the 2023 campaign, along with promotions and theme nights, will be announced on a later date. 919 Club Memberships, including season tickets and mini plans for the 2023 season can be reserved by contacting the Bulls Ticket Department at 919.956.BULL.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for their penultimate homestand starting Monday, September 5, facing the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Durham will then conclude their home schedule with a six-game series between September 20-25 versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Tickets for all remaining 2022 home games are available and can be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

