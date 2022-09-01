Charlotte Drops Durham 7-2

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bulls right-hander Yonny Chirinos fired three scoreless frames as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment and right fielder Ruben Cardenas homered, however the Knights' five-run fifth inning highlighted by longballs from first baseman Raudy Read and catcher Carlos Perez led to Charlotte's 7-2 win over Durham on Thursday afternoon at Truist Field.

Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth to start the scoring before the Knights countered with their big fifth inning bookended by roundtrippers from Reed and Perez. SS Lynyn Sosa's RBI single in the seventh made it 6-1 before DH Tyler Neslony mashed a solo shot in the eighth. Cardenas would later go yard in the ninth to narrow the deficit to 7-2.

Perez (2-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) and Neslony (2-4, R, HR, RBI) each posted two knocks in the victory, while no Durham batters recorded a multi-hit effort. Bulls 1B Luke Raley and DH David Rodriguez each reached base twice via a hit and a walk.

Chirinos (3.0 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 SO) fired three scoreless frames as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with Durham and did not factor in the final decisions. Charlotte southpaw Kyle Kubat (6.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) earned the win with a quality outing and Bulls righty Easton McGee (1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, BB) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to continue their six-game series with a doubleheader on Friday evening, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:35pm. Both games are scheduled to last seven innings, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Following their road series in Charlotte, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin a six-game homestand with the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders on Monday, September 5. First pitch that night is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

