SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (52-72) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-58)

Games 125 & 126 | Home Games 61 & 62 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, September 1, 2022 | First Pitch 5:05 PM

Game One: RHP Harol González (0-2, 21.94) vs RHP Mitch Spence (1-1, 3.65)

Game Two: RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-3, 5.93) vs RHP Chi Chi González (2-3, 4.19)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (August 31, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-58) won the series opener over the Syracuse Mets 6-1 on Wednesday night. After trailing 1-0, the RailRiders rattled off six unanswered runs.

Syracuse took an early advantage against Sean Boyle in the first. A JT Riddle RBI single gave the Mets a 1-0 lead as Boyle threw 32 pitches in the inning, but ended the frame with the bases loaded. The RailRiders tagged Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery with three runs thanks to a bases-clearing double from Armando Alvarez. Of Alvarez's last 14 hits, ten have gone for extra bases (four home runs, six doubles). SWB led 3-1 after a 32-minute first inning.

Estevan Florial scored on a pickle between first and second that resulted in a couple of errors in the second. Tyler Wade doubled home Phillip Evans in the third followed by a solo homer from Ben Rortvedt in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Boyle struck out eight in 5.2 innings. Braden Bristo, Deivi García and Jacob Barnes closed down the final 3.1 innings to snap a three-game losing streak. Boyle (2-1) earned his second straight win. Montgomery (2-10) was saddled with the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Syracuse Mets. This is the final meeting between the two this season. The RailRiders have not lost a series against the Mets, winning two and splitting one.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN - The RailRiders enter the month of September in fourth place in the International League East. They have not led the division since April 9, 145 days ago. Throughout the season, SWB has been in all ten positions of the IL East standings.

SMILE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED - This week marks the third to final homestand of the 2022 season. Regular seasons at Double-A end September 18 with A-ball ending September 11.

s-W-b - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished August with a 14-10 record, marking three straight months of winning baseball after having losing records in April and May.

2-FOR-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre participates in their second doubleheader in the last five days. They are 10-12 when playing twice in one day this season after dropping both of a twinbill on Sunday to Omaha. It's the RailRiders fourth doubleheader against Syracuse this season. They swept two doubleheaders on April 8 and June 10, but lost both on June 8.

GOOD & GOODER - SWB has the fourth fewest strikeouts in the IL behind Columbus, Charlotte and Memphis. The staff is tied for third lowest WHIP.

ALMOST OVER - The RailRiders have guaranteed at least a season-series split against Syracuse with Wednesday night's win (12-12). They'll need to win one game over the next five in order to take the set against the Mets.

'A' FOR ALVAREZ - Armando Alvarez is 14 for his last 39 (.359) in his last 11 games. Of those fourteen hits, ten of them have gone for extra bases with four homers and six doubles. He had hits in 18 of 20 games played in with an OPS of 1.042 in the month of August.

SIGN 'EM ALL - Since Sunday, the RailRiders have made seven roster moves. The Yankees have signed Jacob Barnes, Chi Chi González, Wilking Rodríguez and Tyler Duffey. Michael Beltre was placed on the IL. Matt Minnick and Shawn Semple were transferred to Somerset.

STREAKY - Ronald Guzmán has a ten-game on-base streak, matching a season-best, and a four-game hit streak... Armando Alvarez has a nine-game hit streak, a season-best... Phillip Evans has an eight-game hit streak, a season-best... Estevan Florial has a six-game hit streak and a ten-game on-base streak... Ben Rortvedt and Ryan LaMarre have four-game hit streaks...

TOOLSY - Tuesday, Baseball America released their 2022 list of best tools around Triple-A. Three RailRiders/Yankees are featured on the list. Estevan Florial was named best defensive outfielder in the International League. Greg Weissert was named best reliever while Oswaldo Cabrera was named best defensive second baseman. The publication also now ranks the Yankees the 17th best farm system in baseball, down from their preseason ranking of 13.

THAT'S LIFE - During the Omaha series this last week, the RailRiders' bullpen surrendered 18 earned runs (four unearned) in 19.1 innings for an 8.38 ERA during the six-game set.

ON DECK - Friday is First Responder Friday and Friday Night Fireworks, presented by NEPA Crane & Hauling and 98.5 KRZ. 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be post-game fireworks show.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (79-52) lost the finale and the series to the Angels Wednesday night 3-2. Gerrit Cole allowed a three-run home run to Shohei Ohtani and took the loss despite a quality start in seven innings. The Yankees are traveling cross-country to start a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Their lead over the Rays will be 6.0 games when that series starts... The Somerset Patriots (73-47) lost 6-2 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Matt Sauer surrendered six runs in the first two innings as all the offense Binghamton needed. Yoendrys Gómez starts tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (66-55) lost both games of a twinbill, losing game one 10-7 and the nightcap 2-1 in extras. Tyler Hardman homered in both games. Richard Fitts gets the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (59-61) walked off Dunedin 4-3 in ten innings. Ben Rice won the game with an RBI single. The Tarpons bullpen allowed just two hits and one run in five innings of relief work. Tyrone Yulie starts tonight at 6:30 PM...

