Heads Up: Bisons Have Three Home Game Time Changes in September

September 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With a pair of homestands left in the 2022 season, the Bisons want to remind fans that there were some mid-season schedule adjustments that are now just days away.

The Bisons game against the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday, September 8th is now a 1:05 p.m. first pitch (so we can all get home and watch the best team in football pick up its first win of the season) and the game on Sunday, September 11th is also now at 1:05 p.m. for the team's Military & First Responders Appreciation Day game, with postgame Kids Run the Bases.

The Bisons have also moved their scheduled game on Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25 with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Any ticket (season ticket holder or otherwise) dated Monday, September 19th is still good for use on Sunday September 25 (no reissue of tickets needed).

The summer is winding down, but there is still plenty of exciting baseball at Sahlen Field... We'll see you at the ballpark!

