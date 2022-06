Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-24) at Omaha Storm Chasers (25-24)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #50 / Road #27: Indianapolis Indians (25-24) at Omaha Storm Chasers (25-24)

PROBABLES: RHP Cody Bolton (1-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (4-3, 6.35)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians offense exploded for a pair of five-run innings to lift them past the Storm Chasers last night, 13-3. The scoring began when the teams traded solo home runs, with Carter Bins plating the first run of the game on his second career Triple-A long ball in the second and Nick Pratto tying the game in the fourth. With two outs in the top of the fifth, the Indians posted their first five-run frame of the night. Consecutive doubles from Josh Bissonette and Canaan Smith-Njigba with a pair of runners on scored three runs, and Travis Swaggerty's third long ball of the season capped the offensive outburst. Omaha countered and cut the deficit to three runs in the bottom half of the fifth, but Indy extended the lead to 8-3 before another five-run inning. The first six batters reached safely in the top of the eighth, with runs scoring on a bases-loaded walk and two-run single by Bae. With two outs, Bins then extended Indy's lead to 10 runs with a two-run double.

OUTSCORING OMAHA: The Indians' 13-3 win over the Storm Chasers last night was Indianapolis' largest margin of victory against Omaha since July 9, 1995 at Bush Stadium in Indianapolis. Since 1988, the Indians have defeated Omaha by 10-plus runs three times at Victory Field, including a 15-0 win on Aug. 15, 1988 and an 11-1 American Association Championship-clinching victory later that same season. Last night was also Indy's largest margin of victory on the road at Omaha in that time span.

STARTING AHEAD: The Indians have now scored first in eight consecutive games but have finished those games with a 3-5 record. They are no stranger to jumping out to early leads, scoring first in 32 of 49 games this season. In games where they score first, the Indians are 19-13 and overall have surrendered leads that have led to 15 losses.

SWAGGERTY SWINGING: Travis Swaggerty drove in a season-high three RBI with a bases-loaded walk and his third home run of the season last night, extending his hot month of May into June. In 18 games since the beginning of May, Swaggerty is hitting .348 (24-for-69) with a .416 on-base percentage and .952 OPS. Nine of those games were multi-hit performances, and he has recorded two hits in four of his last five games of the road trip. After a slow April and a short stint on the concussion injured list, Swaggerty has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games and owns a .382 average (21-for-55) with seven extra-base hits and a 1.070 OPS since 5/17.

BINS BATTING: Carter Bins launched his second Triple-A home run last night to begin the scoring for the Indians. He drove in three runs with his solo homer in the second inning and a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning, his most RBI since driving in four on 6/29/21 with High-A Everett vs. Vancouver. After recording multiple hits in just one of 14 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, Bins has three two-hit games in 11 contests with Indianapolis. The catcher has hit safely in three of his last four games to raise his Triple-A average from .167 (3-for-20) to .229 (8-for-35) with five extra-base hits.

BAE ON BASE: Ji-Hwan Bae extended his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games with two hits last night in Indy's 13-3 win over Omaha. Bae's 28-gamer is now tied for the longest in the International League this season with teammate Canaan Smith-Njigba (4/22-5/26) and is the second-longest active streak in Triple-A behind El Paso's Nomar Mazara (35 games). Since his streak began on 4/27 at Iowa, he has hit safely in 22 of 28 games with a .339 average (37-for109), .431 on-base percentage and 1.037 OPS. All five of his home runs and 16 of his 18 total extra-base hits this season have come in that time span. He has also struck out just 17 times compared to 19 walks.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris, who recorded a team and career-high 26-game on-base streak at the end of the 2021 season, has now reached base in his last 11 games since 5/20 vs. Toledo. In that time span, he has hit safely in 10 of 11 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with five extra-base hits, a .439 on-base percentage and 1.027 OPS. From 8/26-10/3/21, Madris hit .320 (32-for-100) with 10 doubles and two home runs, a stretch which included a team-high 15-game hitting streak.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to take a series lead over Omaha tonight at 8:05 PM ET at Werner Park. The Indians welcomed the Storm Chasers to Victory Field for Opening Week and went 4-2 in the six-game series. In 2021, the Omaha dominated Indianapolis at Werner Park and went 9-2 with a six-game sweep from 5/25-30. Since the beginning of 2021 - which was the first season where the two teams faced off against each other since 1997 and the American Association era - Indy has gone 9-15. Tonight, Cody Bolton will take the mound for his second career outing vs. Omaha. Daniel Mengden will take the mound for the Storm Chasers.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton will take the mound tonight for his seventh start in 11 appearances with the Indians this season. He has surrendered just four hits and two unearned runs with 14 strikeouts over his past 10.1 innings (three appearances, two starts). He earned his first career Triple-A win on 5/17 vs. Toledo with 4.0 one-hit innings out of the bullpen and followed it up with back-to-back six-strikeout outings on 5/17 and 5/22 vs. Toledo. His six strikeouts in those two outings were his highest since fanning eight batters in 6.0 one-run innings on 7/28/19 with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond.

THIS DATE IN 2012: When Jeff Clement went up to the plate against Syracuse in the bottom of the seventh inning, a triple to center field secured a cycle for Indy's first baseman, just the third recorded by an Indian in the Victory Field era. His night started in the second inning with a double to center off Syracuse starting pitcher Tanner Roark. In his second at-bat, he stroked a soft line drive to center field for a single. Clement's sixth home run of the season came in the sixth inning to left field, putting him a triple shy of the cycle. The fly ball to center not only recorded Clement's cycle, it also extended the Indians lead over Syracuse and led to their 7-3 win.

