Lehigh Valley Sneaks past RailRiders, 3-2

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were defeated by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-2 on Thursday evening. Armando Alvarez and Phillip Evans each went deep for SWB in the loss.

The RailRiders jumped ahead in the third inning on a solo home run from Alvarez against IronPigs starter Michael Mariot. Alvarez is now 4-for-13 with two long balls against Lehigh Valley this season. Mariot pitched six innings of one-run ball with five punchouts for his fourth quality start of the campaign.

After JP Sears retired the first 13 IronPigs to start the game, Lehigh Valley strung together a three-hit rally with two outs to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Dustin Peterson drove in two of the tallies with a double to right-center. Sears exited the game in the fifth having allowed three unearned runs over 4.2 frames with four strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit in half in the seventh via Phillip Evans' third home run of the season. Meanwhile, José Mujica, Braden Bristo and Vinny Nittoli combined to hold Lehigh Valley at bay with 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. RailRiders relievers have now pitched 17.0 consecutive scoreless frames dating back to Sunday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre couldn't plate the tying run in the last two innings and dropped a 3-2 final. Lehigh Valley is now 6-2 against the RailRiders this season. Mariot (4-1) earned his fourth win for Lehigh Valley. Jose Alvarado logged his first save. Sears (1-1) was saddled with the loss for SWB.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 PM. It's First Responder Friday and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with auctioned Captain America-themed jerseys and a Captain America appearance. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

18-31

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.