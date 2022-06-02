Lambert Promoted to Chicago on Thursday
June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Lambert, 27, has started four games with the Charlotte Knights this season. The California native posted a 0-2 record with a 7.59 ERA (10.2 IP/8 SO). In two starts with the White Sox this year, Lambert is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA (6.2 IP/6 SO).
Last season, Lambert went 3-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 starts with the Knights (64.1 IP/82 SO). He was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.
So far this season, a total of 10 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12 & June 2), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17 & May 31), RHP Davis Martin (May 17) and LHP Tanner Banks (May 26).
