Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-23) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-30)

Game 49 | Home Game 26 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, June 2, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Michael Mariot (3-1, 4.98) vs LHP JP Sears (1-0, 0.83)

MARIOT: Handed loss after going 3.2 IP, 7 H, 7 ER (season-high), 2 HR (season-high), 2 BB, 3 K vs Worcester 5/27 (16-2 L)

SEARS: Earned first MLB win as a starter (first career MLB start), going 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K vs Baltimore 5/25 (2-0 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 31, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were defeated by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-3 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. Greg Bird went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the campaign.

Hayden Wesneski made his tenth start of the year for the RailRiders and allowed seven runs over 1.2 innings. It was the first time this season that Wesneski has given up more than three runs in an outing. Corey Oswalt took the ball for Lehigh Valley and pitched three scoreless frames.Didi Gregorius in a rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley led off the game with a solo home run to give Lehigh Valley an early 1-0 advantage. Gregorius finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly as well.The IronPigs plated six more runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead after an inning and a half. In the frame, Darick Hall hit his 15th home run of the season to tie Nolan Gorman for the International League lead. It was his sixth against the RailRiders this year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense broke through in the seventh with three-straight singles to start the inning. Phillip Evans drove in the first RailRiders' run of the night on one of those hits, and a second tally crossed on a wild pitch to make it 7-2 IronPigs. Bird then deposited his fifth long ball of the season into the right field seats in the eighth to shave another run off the lead. He is now tied with Oswald Peraza for the team lead.

Michael Gomez, Shane Greene, Trevor Lane and Shelby Miller combined to throw 7.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen in the 7-3 final. The RailRiders were rained out on Wednesday night.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome back the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for their second series at PNC Field this season. The RailRilders had won the first two games of the set back in April before dropping the final four in a row for their third-straight series loss. This will be the final trip to this ballpark this season for the IronPigs.

NURSING - The RailRiders had not encountered a Major League rehabber either for or against all season until Tuesday when the contest featured three. Tim Locastro returned to the RailRiders and is rehabbing a back strain. With the IronPigs, Didi Gregorius is back from a left knee sprain and Rafael Marchan is rehabbing a left hamstring strain (played four games with Jersey Shore).

WHERE YA GOIN? - Tuesday, Estevan Florial was caught stealing twice at second base by Rafael Marchan. It was the first time in Florial's career that he had been caught stealing multiple times in one game. He had entered the game having been caught stealing just twice all season in 15 tries. No RailRider had been caught stealing twice in one game all season. The last RailRider to get caught stealing twice in one game was Matt Pita on July 20, 2021 against the Rochester Red Wings (vs catcher Jakson Reetz).

MOVE AND GROOVE - Wednesday, SWB reliever Shelby Miller was released by the New York Yankees from his Minor League contract. Miller appeared in 16 games for the RailRiders, going four for five in save opportunites with a 1.71 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 21.0 IP. Josh Maciejewski was transferred to Double-A Somerset with Jhony Brito being promoted from the Patriots. Estevan Florial was appointed today as the Yankees' "27th Man". Jimmy Cordero was activated from the 7-Day Injured List.

SEAR-SIGHTED - Tonight's game will start with JP Sears on the mound. Sears is coming off his first career Major League win as a starter while pitching with the Yankees against Baltimore on May 25 (one additional relief win). He's making his fifth start and sixth appearance for the RailRiders tonight. This will be his sixth career outing against the IronPigs where he has a 3.13 ERA (8 ER/23 IP) and a 1.17 WHIP against them in his career.

APRIL SHOWERS, MAY FLOWERS? - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the month of May with a losing record at 9-17. The RailRiders went 9-13 in April. While pitching was better in May than April (3.90 ERA vs 4.62 ERA), the bats struggled more in the month of May (.207 BA vs .227 BA).

WIZARD OF OS - Oswald Peraza picked up a pair of hits and reached three times on Saturday, but went hitless on Tuesday ending his four-game hit streak. Still, he has multi-hit performances in three of his last nine games played and went 4-4 in stolen bases against the Jumbo Shrimp last series.

EASY BEIN' GREENE - Shane Greene has now pitched twice for the RailRiders in relief, totaling 3.1 scoreless innings of work with seven strikeouts. He set a season-high with five strikeouts this past Saturday against the Jumbo Shrimp. That was his first action with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since July 2, 2014. Greene was recently signed as a Minor League free agent by the Yankees. He originally played in the organization from 2009-2014.

SODA POP - Lehigh Valley comes in to PNC Field for the second time while the RailRiders have yet to make a trip to Coca-Cola Park this year. The IronPigs are the only team SWB faces this year at home in two six-game series before traveling to play an away series. Even still, the RailRiders won't have a conventional six-game series as a visitor against the IronPigs until September 20 which is the final road trip of the year.

STREAKY - Derek Dietrich has a nine-game on-base streak, the third-longest for any RailRider this season... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in five-straight SWB appearances (appeared for Somerset in-between)... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in four-straight relief appearances... Trevor Lane and Greg Weissert have not been charged with a run in three-straight appearances...

ON DECK - Tomorrow is First Responder Friday and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with actioned Captain America-themed jerseys and a Captain America Appearance.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (34-15) were rained out against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. They have a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday... The Somerset Patriots were also rained out against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday. They have a doubleheader starting at 5:05 PM... Matt Sauer delivered another dominant start as the Hudson Valley Renegades (21-25) faced the minimum 27 batters in a 7-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds. Tanner Myatt tossed two scoreless/hitless innings to close it out. Beck Way takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons edged past the Fort Myers Might Mussels 2-1 after being no-hit on Tuesday night. Emmanuel Rodrigeuz homered and Kyle Battle drove in a run with a single. Yon Castro pitched five one-run innings. They play tonight at 6:30 PM...

