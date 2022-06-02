Saints Take Game Three in Extras

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-26) allowed eight runs in extra innings to drop game three to the St. Paul Saints (22-28) by a score of 12-5, Thursday at Principal Park.

Cam Sanders opened the game by striking out the side in the first inning, sitting each of the first three hitters down via the strikeout. The second inning wasn't as smooth, as Curtis Terry reached on a single followed by a two-run blast from Tim Beckham in just his second game with St. Paul.

Down 2-0, Iowa answered right back with a two-run shot of their own off the bat of Greg Deichmann. Both pitchers settled down after the second frame, keeping the opposing offenses off the board. Sanders ended the game with five innings of two-run ball, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out four.

On the other side, Mario Sanchez had the longest outing of the year for any opposing pitcher, throwing 7.2 innings of two-run ball. He surrendered five hits and one walk while striking out two. The Saints broke the 2-2 tie in the ninth, when Cole Sturgeon delivered a bases-loaded two-run single.

Iowa again answered with two runs of their own on a single from Nelson Velazquez and a bases loaded walk from Trent Giambrone to tie the game and send it to extras.

St. Paul put up eight runs in the 10th inning including a grand slam from Roy Morales to break open a 12-4 lead. The I-Cubs fought back with a run on an RBI single from Jared Young, but that is all they would score against Austin Schulfer, earning his first win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Greg Deichmann extended his hitting streak to four games with his home run in the second inning. The two-run blast marked his second home run in as many games.

- Eury Ramos made his Triple-A debut in the 10th inning, allowing four unearned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one.

- In his first game since May 8, Adrian Sampson threw two innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit along the way.

- Cayne Ueckert allowed three earned runs in the ninth and tenth innings, suffering his first loss of the year.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

