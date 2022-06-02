Sounds Return Home to First Horizon Park on June 7

NASHVILLE - The first place Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 7 to host the Triple-A Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in a six-game series. It is Norfolk's final trip to Nashville during the 2022 season.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center - An annual tradition at First Horizon Park to allow those with nut allergies to enjoy a night at the ballpark worry-free.

Wednesday, June 8 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Adjustable Straw Front Cap Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, June 9 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, June 10 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The first postgame fireworks show of the season presented by FOX 17 News.

Play Ball Weekend presented by Chick-fil-A MetroCenter and Little Blue Menu including special "Third and Learn" with interactive games, science presentations and baseball history on the third base concourse from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Pregame parade for all kids 12 and under at 6:15 p.m. (Section 121 meeting point).

Saturday, June 11 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m.

Hit City Saturday Series: Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans) and a special pre-game ceremony to honor the Stearnes family.

Hit City Saturday with pregame music by DJ C-Wiz from 92Q under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30-6:00 p.m.

For the first time ever, the Sounds will wear their new Hit City jerseys.

Play Ball Weekend presented by Chick-fil-A MetroCenter and Little Blue Menu including special "Third and Learn" with interactive games, science presentations and baseball history on the third base concourse from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 vs. Norfolk - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental.

Play Ball Weekend presented by Chick-fil-A MetroCenter and Little Blue Menu including special "Third and Learn" with interactive games, science presentations and baseball history on the third base concourse from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:00 - 1:15 on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases and catch on the Field with Dad presented by First Horizon.

Martin's Potato Bread Exit Giveaway (first 7,500 fans upon exiting First Horizon Park after the game).

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with ".mil" e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

