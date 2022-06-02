Muller's Mastery Sends Stripers to 5-3 Victory vs. Louisville
June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (27-24) backed Kyle Muller's strong 7.0-inning effort with a pair of two-run singles from Chadwick Tromp and Preston Tucker in a 5-3 victory over the Louisville Bats (17-33) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: After the Bats took a 1-0 lead against Muller in the third, Tromp laced a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning off Robert Dugger (L, 0-3). Tucker pushed his hitting streak to five games with a two-run single in the fifth inning to make it 4-1. Phil Gosselin tacked on a final run in the seventh with an RBI single.
Key Contributors: Muller (W, 3-3) tossed a season-high 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight. Tromp finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Braden Shewmake also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brad Brach (S, 3) secured a Stripers win with a scoreless ninth inning.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are three games over .500 for the first time this season. Gwinnett has won six consecutive home games over Louisville dating back to May 14, 2021.
Next Game (Friday, June 3):Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 4.44 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Deck McGuire (NR) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Join the Stripers for Shut Out Cancer Night. On this night, the Stripers recognize the survivors, remember the fights of our loved ones, and raise awareness to combat this terrible affliction. It is also a Fireworks Friday.
