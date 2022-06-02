Red Wings Win Over Buffalo
June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
âWINGS ON TOP: The Wings Thruway rivalry win tonight over Buffalo keeps them in first place, now leading the second place Bison by +1.5 games...coming into tonight the Wings had a chance to fall out of first place in the International League for the first time since May 7th (24 days)...with the Win the Wings improve to 4-4 on the year versus Buffalo and tie the current series at a game a piece.
MARVELOUS MENESES: Coming into tonight's game, DH Joey Meneses was just 3-for-28 on the year versus Buffalo and was 0-for-4 most recently, on Monday...Meneses bounced back going 2-for-3 with a 420ft bomb that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth...Meneses reached base in all four of his at-bats, with a walk and reaching base on dropped third strike (WP)...Meneses now has 12 homers on the year, ranking 5th in the International League and remains atop the IL in hits with 61 on the season.
NEW MONTH, SAME TETREAULT: After having a International League-leading 1.40 ERA in May, starting RHP Jack- son Tetreault began his June going six innings and allowing just one run on five hits...Tetreault logged his second quality start in a row and the Wings are now 5-0 in quality starts on the year...the righty is 5-0 in his last six starts with the Wings winning each outing.
YOU'RE E-HIRED: Ehire Adrianza went yard in just his second game since coming to the Red Wings for a rehab assignment...Adrianza's two-run homer in the bottom of the 5th gave the Wings a 4-1 lead...it was the third baseman's first home run with the Wings since July, 23rd 2016, marking an 18 games in a Red Wings uniform in between the shots.
BISONS NOTES
A LUKE NUKE: Nathan Lukes went 2-for-4 with a homer, his second of the year...Buffalo's leadoff hitter is now batting .301 on the year (52-for-173)...the two hit game marks his second multi-hit game in his last three starts.
ââNEXT GAME
Buffalo vs. Rochester
ââThursday, June 2nd
First Pitch 7:05 pm
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 2, 2022
- Red Wings Win Over Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Slug Four Home Runs in High-Scoring Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Muller's Mastery Sends Stripers to 5-3 Victory vs. Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Barrero Homers, Bats Fall at Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Blast Sounds 9-7 - Durham Bulls
- Burleson, Mendoza Revive Redbirds in Win over Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Tetreault Leads Plates Past Bisons Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Slug Their Way Past Sounds Again - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Fall to Rochester 6-1, Red Wings Even SeriesÂ - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Snaps Skid with 8-4 Wire-To-Wire Win at Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Mariot, 'Pigs get another win in Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lehigh Valley Sneaks past RailRiders, 3-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alexander Fires 7.0 Strong Innings in MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Take Game Three in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-24) at Omaha Storm Chasers (25-24) - Indianapolis Indians
- Sanchez Pitches a Gem, Offense Comes Through Late in 12-5 Win in 10 over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: June 7-12 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Celery-Brate' the Summer at the Ballpark on June 10 with Giveaways, Fireworks and More - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Falls Short to Norfolk Despite Four-Run Comeback - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacob Chapman, Adonis Lattimore to Throw First Pitches at Harbor Park Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- Dorrian's Walk-Off Three-Run Home Run Gives Tides 7-4 Win - Norfolk Tides
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lambert Promoted to Chicago on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Return Home to First Horizon Park on June 7 - Nashville Sounds
- June 2 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- MiLB Play Ball Weekend at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.