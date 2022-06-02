Red Wings Win Over Buffalo

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







âWINGS ON TOP: The Wings Thruway rivalry win tonight over Buffalo keeps them in first place, now leading the second place Bison by +1.5 games...coming into tonight the Wings had a chance to fall out of first place in the International League for the first time since May 7th (24 days)...with the Win the Wings improve to 4-4 on the year versus Buffalo and tie the current series at a game a piece.

MARVELOUS MENESES: Coming into tonight's game, DH Joey Meneses was just 3-for-28 on the year versus Buffalo and was 0-for-4 most recently, on Monday...Meneses bounced back going 2-for-3 with a 420ft bomb that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth...Meneses reached base in all four of his at-bats, with a walk and reaching base on dropped third strike (WP)...Meneses now has 12 homers on the year, ranking 5th in the International League and remains atop the IL in hits with 61 on the season.

NEW MONTH, SAME TETREAULT: After having a International League-leading 1.40 ERA in May, starting RHP Jack- son Tetreault began his June going six innings and allowing just one run on five hits...Tetreault logged his second quality start in a row and the Wings are now 5-0 in quality starts on the year...the righty is 5-0 in his last six starts with the Wings winning each outing.

YOU'RE E-HIRED: Ehire Adrianza went yard in just his second game since coming to the Red Wings for a rehab assignment...Adrianza's two-run homer in the bottom of the 5th gave the Wings a 4-1 lead...it was the third baseman's first home run with the Wings since July, 23rd 2016, marking an 18 games in a Red Wings uniform in between the shots.

BISONS NOTES

A LUKE NUKE: Nathan Lukes went 2-for-4 with a homer, his second of the year...Buffalo's leadoff hitter is now batting .301 on the year (52-for-173)...the two hit game marks his second multi-hit game in his last three starts.

ââNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester

ââThursday, June 2nd

First Pitch 7:05 pm

International League Stories from June 2, 2022

