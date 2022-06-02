Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: June 7-12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 7 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, June 12 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit cards. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington & Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): You and your canine friend are invited to 121 Financial Ballpark, canines get in free as long as their companion buys a ticket. Please note, no dogs are allowed in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, and the Haskell Suite Level.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Habitat for Humanity to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Antitrust Night: Boy oh boy, there's a lot of ways this one can go. However, we don't want to monopolize your time! Sadly, there won't be any free parking tonight so spare us the water works. Take a chance and pass the jail on your way to the park (place). We'll be handing out deeds at the gate (while supplies last) and if you can collect, trade, beg, borrow, or steal a completed color set; take them to Guest Services for a free Jumbo Shrimp ticket voucher. Thankfully the hotel across the street isn't done yet or else tonight could've been a lot more expensive.

Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, you never know when great music will pop up at the Tiki Terrace!

Jumbo Shrimp Pride Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union & River City Pride: To kick off pride month join the Jumbo Shrimp as we welcome the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family, and organizations to 121 Financial Ballpark for a night of inclusion and fun!

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave from 6-7:30 p.m.

The London Game: You read that correctly, the Jumbo Shrimp will play one home game this year (as if we were) in London. That's right, we're bringing London to Duuuval! Mind the gap for a night of fish & chips, and all things London!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Arlington Toyota: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2022!

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Family Faith Night, presented by Sight and Sound Productions: Family Faith Night, presented by Sight & Sound Productions returns to 121 Financial Ballpark on Saturday, June 11! Christian hip-hop artist Flame will be performing an inspiring pregame concert before the Jumbo Shrimp host the Gwinnett Stripers! Gates will open at 5 for all and the concert will take place near the right field bleachers from 5:35 - 6:05!

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Jumbo Shrimp Ugly Christmas Sweater Giveaway, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Join us for Christmas in June as part of Family Faith Night! Santa will be in town so get to work on that list for your six-month check in. It's never too early! The first 2,000 people through the gates when the gates open at 5 p.m. will receive a Jumbo Shrimp-themed ugly Christmas sweater shirt!

Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday will begin with pre-game catch on the field (from 2-2:20 on 6/12) and FREE pre-game face painting and balloon animals in the Wolfson Children's Hospital Kids Zone. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after every Sunday home game! The Shrimp'Rock Shake: It's back for a LIMITED TIME ONLY! Just in time for summer, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to announce the return of (or for the first time) the Shrimp'Rock Shake. Anyone can turn a shake green and throw delicious peppermint and chocolate in it... but can they turn it pink and throw palate pleasing prawn in it? Be sure to stop by the game and grab one of these limited edition Shrimp'Rock Shakes before they're gone!

