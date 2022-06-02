Jacob Chapman, Adonis Lattimore to Throw First Pitches at Harbor Park Sunday

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced Jacob Chapman and Adonis Lattimore will be honored at Harbor Park on Sunday, June 5 vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by throwing out the first pitches. Both are high school athletes, where Chapman was born without a left hand or forearm, while Lattimore has no right leg, a partial left leg and his right hand only has one finger.

Chapman is a senior at Isle of Wright Academy and started for the football, basketball and baseball teams at the school. In football, he was named second-team all-state as a receiver. As a basketball player, Chapman averaged 12 points per game, almost seven rebounds per game and was named Defensive Player of the Year on the team. In April, he hit his first ever home run against Brunswick Academy. He plans to study civil engineering at Old Dominion University.

Lattimore is a senior at Landstown High School and won the Virginia Class 6, 106-pound State Wrestling Championship. He won his final match 5-1, and finished the season with a 32-7 record. Lattimore wants to pursue wrestling in college and desires to become an All-American wrestler.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.