MiLB Play Ball Weekend at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced that they will host the upcoming MiLB Play Ball initiative, a youth baseball clinic, in partnership with the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center.

The event will take place at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, June 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Registration is free and open to kids ages 5-13 years old.

The Play Ball initiative is baseball's collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events, and casual forms of play.

Play Ball events have become MLB's signature youth engagement activity during the professional and amateur baseball and softball calendar, especially on key dates throughout MLB's Championship Season and through the World Series. Play Ball events demonstrate the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity, fun with friends and learning how to play the sport at its most basic levels.

