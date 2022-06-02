Mariot, 'Pigs get another win in Moosic
June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-23) got a very good start from Michael Mariot (4-1) on Thursday evening in a 3-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-31). Mariot allowed just one run over six innings while giving up two hits, issued one walk, and struck out five batters.
The lone run Mariot gave up was in the bottom of the third inning. Armando Alvarez hit a solo home run to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead. The home run for Alvarez was his fourth of the season.
The 'Pigs scored three runs against JP Sears (1-1) in the top of the fifth inning. After a throwing error by Alvarez with one out, Rafael Marchan walked then Scott Kingery struck out for the second out of the inning. Dustin Peterson then hit a two-run double that was followed by an RBI single from Drew Maggi.
Phillip Evans homered against Jonathan Hennigan in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 3-2. The home run for Evans was his third of the season. Tyler Cyr and Jose Alvarado each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to finish out the game for the IronPigs.
Austin Wynns 24-game on-base streak came to an end as he finished the night 0-for-4.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Friday evening at PNC Field for a double-header. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
