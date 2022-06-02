Jacksonville Falls Short to Norfolk Despite Four-Run Comeback

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va - Despite a four-run comeback, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 7-4 Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

With the score tied at four the momentum swung back in the favor of Norfolk in the bottom of the ninth. Robert Neustrom walked and Johnny Rizer singled with one out. In the following at-bat, Patrick Dorrian (3) launched a three-run home run off Jacksonville reliever Jeff Brigham (L, 2-1), giving the Tides a 7-4 walk-off win.

After falling in extra innings Wednesday night, the Norfolk Tides (24-27) got started early with a four-run bottom of the first. Cadyn Grier walked and stole second. Two batters later, Tyler Nevin (3) blasted a two-run home run to give the Tides the early 2-0 lead. DJ Stewart followed with a single and with two outs, Neustrom (9) hit the second home run of the inning, giving Norfolk a 4-0 lead.

Jacksonville broke through against Norfolk starter Kevin Smith in the top of the fourth. Jerar Encarnacion (4) led off the inning with a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued to climb back in the top of the fifth. Devin Hairston reached second on a fielding error and Bryson Brigman walked. Burdick hit into a double play but Hairston advanced to third and then scored on a double by Lewin Díaz to make the score 4-2.

For the second night in a row, Jacksonville tied the game in the late innings. Brigman started the inning off with a triple and scored on a Burdick single. Díaz smacked a single, the third straight hit to start off the seventh, and Burdick advanced to third. Two batters later, Payton Henry hit a sac fly, scoring Burdick from third, which tied the game at four.

The Jacksonville-Norfolk series continues tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET. LHP Matthew Kent (2-4, 4.91) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.