'Celery-Brate' the Summer at the Ballpark on June 10 with Giveaways, Fireworks and More

The summer has arrived and one of the ballpark's most beloved characters has teamed up with Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY to start the 'Celery-bration' of the best time of year!

Join Celery on Friday, June 10 as the Bisons host the Red Sox for the first Honda fridaynightbash! of the summer. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., but there are plenty of reasons to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 5:00 p.m. The first 2,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Foam Finger Giveaway, compliments of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY. Fans should then immediately head to the special Highmark table in main concourse as the first 1,000 kids will also be able to pick up a FREE Baseball Glove as well as Meet Celery and pick up a Celery Autographed Photo!

The fun doesn't stop there... Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY will also be holding a special in-game Scavenger Hunt for kids. If your child can find all the hidden Celery pictures throughout the ballpark, they can return to the Highmark table and pick up a free set of sunglasses! Plus, there just might be a few other in-game surprises!

It's all great additions to what is already the best night of the week. The Honda fridaynightbash! will once again include the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. with 12 oz. craft beers for only $4 each and food specials as well. Of course, the night doesn't end until a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show!

It's time to "Celery-brate" the summer at Sahlen Field!

