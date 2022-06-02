Mud Hens Slug Four Home Runs in High-Scoring Loss
June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 15-11 in a crazy offensive night at Huntington Park in Columbus on Thursday night.
The Mud Hens had home runs from four different players, as well as multi-hit games from five players. Ryan Lavarnway and Jamie Westbrook each picked up three hits, including a home run and three RBI. Westbrook opened the scoring with his three-run home run in the 2nd inning, and would pick up two singles throughout the rest of the game. Lavarnway's three-run home run in the 6th were the final three runs of the evening for the Mud Hens. Riley Greene, Trayce Thompson, and Brendon Davis each picked up two hits. Davis smashed his first home run as a Mud Hen in the 4th inning to make it 8-4. Davis would also pick up a single later on. Greene picked up his first home run of the season with a three-run shot off of the scoreboard in the 4th that tied at game at 8-8. Greene poked a single the other way for his other hit of the game. Thompson had two singles, and was the only starting player between the two teams that did not touch the plate. Brady Policelli and Zack Short each had a hit and scored a run to round up the hit column for the Mud Hens. Austin Meadows picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly that bridged the home runs by Davis and Greene.
Chase Anderson picked up the start for Toledo. Anderson pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. Ricardo Pinto came in after Anderson and wound up taking the loss. Pinto pitched 2.0 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Nolan Blackwood pitched 0.1 inning, allowing two runs on two hits. Sam Howard
