Barrero Homers, Bats Fall at Gwinnett

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - MLB rehabber Jose Barrero hit a two-run home run, but the Louisville Bats lost 5-3 against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Thursday night.

After a scoreless opening two innings of the game, Louisville scored the first run of the night in the top of the third inning when Lorenzo Cedrola singled home Mark Kolozsvary.

Gwinnett answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking the lead on Chadwick Tromp's two-out, two-run single. An inning later, Preston Tucker repeated the feat with a two-out, two-run single of his own, extending the Stripers' lead to 4-1.

The game remained 4-1 into the late innings, in large part due to an outstanding start from Gwinnett left-hander Kyle Muller. The 24-year-old allowed just one run on four hits and struck out eight over seven innings of work.

The Stripers added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Phil Gosselin's two-out RBI single. All five of Gwinnett's runs in the game were scored with two outs.

Barrero tried to ignite a comeback for Louisville with his two-run blast in the eighth, which brought the deficit to 5-3. It was Barrero's third home run during his rehab assignment that has lasted 11 games.

The Bats put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, but Gwinnett right-hander Brad Brach induced a groundout to end the game.

The Stripers have now taken the first three games of this week's series by a total of five runs.

Game four of the week will be Friday night at Coolray Field. Deck McGuire (0-1, 10.38 ERA) will start for Louisville, opposing Tucker Davidson (1-1, 4.44 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

