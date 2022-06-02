Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 vs. Buffalo

June 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (30-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-18)

Thursday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Graham Spraker (0-1, 4.05) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (4-2, 3.35)

MILD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their Memorial Day celebration, 7-5, to a second-place Buffalo team who now stands just a half-game behind Rochester in the International League East...starter Cory Abbott scuffled early, allowing six earned runs in 2.1 innings of work before the bullpen came in and surrendered just a lone run over the remaining 6.2 innings...center fielder Andrew Stevenson enjoyed a multi-hit game picking up a pair of doubles and two RBI while right fielder Donovan Casey picked up two hits of his own in the loss and logged his 17th RBI of the year...the Wings look to rebound from the loss and even the season series (3-4), sending RHP Jackson Tetreault to the mound who will make his 11th start of the year.

HIGH-STAKES: The Red Wings head into today's matchup with Buffalo with just a half game lead over the Bisons for first place...the Wings have held first place in the International League-East since 5/5, 26 days and counting.

ROCKIN' THE ROC: Being one of five teams to play on Memorial Day this season, the Red Wings saw their second largest crowd at Frontier Field in 2022 with 8,978 fans in attendance, also eclipsing the 100,000 fan-mark (102.346) in their 25th game at home (avg. 4,094)...Rochester dropped the first game of the series to Buffalo, 7-5, moving their record to 14-11 while at home.

IT'S JUNE ALREADY!?: The Red Wings roll into the third month of the season with a record of 31-18, their best win-loss total since the 2014 squad started June-play with a record of 30-24...no Red Wings team has entered the month of June with 31 wins since at least 1979...Out of all 20 International League teams, only Nashville (MIL) has a better record than Rochester entering June.

NEVER-SAY-DIE WINGS: After being down 7-1 in the 3rd inning, the Red Wings attempted to rally with a four-run fourth inning...the Wings' barrage marked the 35th time this year that they have had a multi-run inning when tied or trailing in the game...Rochester's eight hits when trailing Buffalo moves them into the top mark for hits when trailing (195) in the International League...the Wings also have an IL-best batting average while trailing (.295, 195-for-660).

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson registered a multi-hit and multi-RBI game in the series opener vs Buffalo, with two hits and two RBI while poking two doubles...the lefty is now tied for third in the International League for doubles (13), just one shy of first baseman Jake Noll whose number of two-baggers (14) marks him tied for second amongst all qualified players in the IL.

2-OUT WARRIORS: Picking up a crucial double off the bat of Andrew Stevenson with men in scoring position, the Wings continued to hit with two outs...in their first series against Buffalo, 22 of Rochester's 30 RBI came with two down...the Red Wings have an International League-best batting average (.259,142-for-548) when working with two men retired in an inning...additionally, the Red Wings lead the IL in total bases (228) with two outs.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit streak to 49 games thanks to three extra-base knocks in Monday's loss...Andrew Stevenson and Jake Noll contributed with an XBH...Andrew Stevenson recorded two doubles against the Bisons...Rochester is first in the International League for doubles (94) and second in triples (14) and is the only team in the IL to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season.

...BUT TONIGHT WE BOUNCE BACK: In games following a loss the Wings have a 12-5 record...the Wings have the second highest OBP (.363) following a defeat with a .285 average (156-for-547), good for an International League-best batting average after a loss.

LIFE WITHOUT LUIS: Star infielder Luis Garcia was recalled by Washington Wednesday morning, marking what will be his third stint with the Big League club...he has appeared in 110 games with the Nationals, hitting at a .254 clip (94-for-370) with eight long-balls and 38 RBI...the left-handed bat ranks in the top 10 amongst International League players in batting average (7th, .314, 55-for-175), hits (T-3rd, 55), total bases (8th, 93), and triples (T-3rd, 4) while leading the IL in runs scored (39) in 42 games...Rochester has posted a 29-14 record with Garcia in the lineup, while dropping four of six games with him on the bench.

JACK DEALS ON THE DIAMOND: RHP Jackson Tetreault had an International League-best 1.40 ERA (25.2IP/ 4 ER) in the Month of May and his .157 batting average against was the top mark in the IL...action Jackson was one of four pitchers with a WHIP below 1.00 posting a 0.97 WHIP...Tetreault's 4-0 record in May tied Josh Fleming (DUR) for the best record amongst all pitchers with the team going 5-0 in his starts... against Buffalo on April 16th, the righty went four innings giving up four runs on seven hits and a homer...his one strikeout was the fewest he has had in any outing with the Red Wings...on the year Tetreault ranks seventh in ERA with a 3.35 and his 9 K/9 leads all Red Wings starters.

