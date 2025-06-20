FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville defend their home field thanks to a header goal from Arin Wright and a converted penalty kick from Taylor Flint.

