FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Racing Louisville defend their home field thanks to a header goal from Arin Wright and a converted penalty kick from Taylor Flint.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Acquires Additional International Roster Slot in Trade with Bay FC - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Closes First Half of 2025 Campaign at Gotham FC June 21 - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit's Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Activates Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan off 45-Day Injured List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- How to Watch the Spirit & Croix Bethune - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forwards Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala Selected to National Team Squads for 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC for Juneteenth Match - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Aims to Close First Half of Season on High Note - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Media Availability with Goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz, and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Midfielder Taylor Huff Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Midfielder Sarah Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Houston Dash - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to New Contracts - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Travel to North Carolina for Final Match Prior to League Break - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Midfielder Josefine Hasbo Named to Denmark's UEFA Women's EURO Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Racing Louisville FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- What to Watch for as Racing Welcomes the Orlando Pride
- Racing's Sears Gets Another USWNT Call-Up
- Racing's Improved Second Half Not Enough in Defeat at KC Current
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets League-Leading Kansas City Current
- Racing to Host Lexington SC in July 13 Friendly