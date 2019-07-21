Dukes Defeat El Paso on Retro Night
July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Dukes 8 (44-57) Chihuahuas 7 (61-40), - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: First baseman Roberto Ramos led the way for Albuquerque offensively, finishing the game 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, raising his average to .315 ... Drew Butera and Peter Mooney each finished the contest with two hits ... Yonathan Daza connected on the only home run on the night for Albuquerque, a solo shot in the sixth. It was his 11th of the season.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chris Rusin earned the win after allowing one earned run over 5.0 innings. The southpaw struck out two and walked one ... Harrison Musgrave surrendered four runs over 1.2 innings in relief ... Phillip Diehl allowed one run during his 1.1 innings on the mound ... Jesus Tinoco picked up his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes played as the Albuquerque Dukes ... The save for Tinoco was the fifth save for the Isotopes since May 20.
ON DECK: League-wide off-day
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2019
- Albuquerque Holds off El Paso Rally - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ruiz Makes His Mark in Triple-A Debut - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- OK City Completes Sweep of Flying Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Dukes Defeat El Paso on Retro Night - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Iowa Takes Series Finale at Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Hitters Struggle for Nashville in Series Finale Loss - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats complete sweep of Rainiers with 6-5 win - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Swept by Sacramento in Sunday Homestand Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Swept by Fresno, Lose Game Three, 11-4 - Reno Aces
- Fresno Sweeps Reno Behind Brandon Snyder's Huge Afternoon - Fresno Grizzlies
- Garcia Powers Redbirds to 13-2 Victory over Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- Rojas Doubles Down against Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (42-57) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-45) - Nashville Sounds
- Round Rock at New Orleans Series Finale Postponed - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio at Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes vs. Fresno - Reno Aces
- Brief Three-Game Homestand Begins for Missions Tuesday - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Host First-Place El Paso from July 23-25 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (40-60) at Omaha Storm Chasers (46-54) - Memphis Redbirds
- Chihuahuas Plate Five in 11th to Top Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas
- The One That Got Away - Reno Aces
- Hoover deals six innings of one-run ball, Grizzlies beat Aces 3-2 - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Dukes Defeat El Paso on Retro Night
- Isotopes Fall 13-9 in Extras
- Mariachis Fall to Margaritas, 6-5
- Grizzlies Avoid Sweep with 10-9 Win over Isotopes
- Isotopes Win Fourth in a Row