Dukes Defeat El Paso on Retro Night

Dukes 8 (44-57) Chihuahuas 7 (61-40), - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: First baseman Roberto Ramos led the way for Albuquerque offensively, finishing the game 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, raising his average to .315 ... Drew Butera and Peter Mooney each finished the contest with two hits ... Yonathan Daza connected on the only home run on the night for Albuquerque, a solo shot in the sixth. It was his 11th of the season.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chris Rusin earned the win after allowing one earned run over 5.0 innings. The southpaw struck out two and walked one ... Harrison Musgrave surrendered four runs over 1.2 innings in relief ... Phillip Diehl allowed one run during his 1.1 innings on the mound ... Jesus Tinoco picked up his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes played as the Albuquerque Dukes ... The save for Tinoco was the fifth save for the Isotopes since May 20.

ON DECK: League-wide off-day

