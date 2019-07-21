Round Rock at New Orleans Series Finale Postponed

METAIRIE, Louisiana - Today's series finale between the Round Rock Express and New Orleans Baby Cakes at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, Louisiana has been postponed due to rain. The game was set to be Round Rock's final contest at the venue before the New Orleans franchise relocates to Wichita, Kansas for the 2020 season.

If necessary, the contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Dell Diamond on Saturday, August 24 with first pitch in game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game two would follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games would be seven innings in length.

After a league-wide off-day on Monday, the Express return home on Tuesday, July 23 to open a quick three-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate). Round Rock LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 1.98) is scheduled to start against an Omaha pitcher yet to be announced. First pitch in the series opener at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

