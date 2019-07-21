Albuquerque Holds off El Paso Rally
July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas put two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-7 Sunday night at Isotopes Park. The loss snapped El Paso's four-game winning streak.
Ty France went 3-for-4 with a walk and reached base at least three times in all three games of the series in Albuquerque. Josh Naylor went 2-for-5 with an RBI in his first game since being optioned by San Diego. Jerry Keel hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, the second Chihuahuas' pitcher to record an RBI hit in the last four games, as Dillon Overton did the same Thursday in Reno.
Sunday was the final meeting of the season between the two teams, with Albuquerque winning nine of the 16 matchups. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/07/21/579398#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=579398
Team Records: El Paso (61-40), Albuquerque (44-57)
Next Game: Tuesday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-1, 13.50) vs. Las Vegas RHP Tanner Anderson (6-4, 5.54). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
