Chihuahuas Plate Five in 11th to Top Albuquerque
July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the top of the 11th inning Saturday and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-9. The Chihuahuas have won four consecutive games.
With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, Albuquerque loaded the bases with no outs but did not score after a strikeout and double play. Ty France went 4-for-5 with two doubles for El Paso, while Boog Powell and Austin Allen had three hits each.
Saturday's game was the Chihuahuas' longest of the season by both innings and time. The win moved El Paso's 2019 extra-inning record to 6-1.
Team Records: El Paso (61-39), Albuquerque (43-57)
Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (6-5, 7.36) vs. Albuquerque LHP Chris Rusin (0-1, 6.52). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
