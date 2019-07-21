OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 21, 2019

July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





San Antonio Missions (62-38) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (45-54)

Game #100 of 140/Home #47 of 70 (19-27)

Pitching Probables: SA-RHP Johan Belisario (0-1, 36.00) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (3-7, 6.95)

Sunday, July 21, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out the second ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! of the season starting at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, looking for a three-game sweep of visiting San Antonio. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio...The Dodgers are 11-4 over their last 15 games.

Last Game: A seven-run third inning pushed the Dodgers into the lead on the way to a 9-8 win Saturday night against San Antonio at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. San Antonio jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Travis Shaw hit a solo homer with two outs in the first inning to put San Antonio in front, 1-0. The Missions added two runs in the second inning and one more in the third to make it 4-0. The Dodgers then scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. On the 10th pitch of his at-bat, Connor Joe drilled a two-run homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field. With two outs in the inning, DJ Peters was hit by a pitch then scored on a RBI triple by Kyle Garlick to cut San Antonio's advantage to 4-3. After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Jake Peter hit a grand slam into the upper deck in right field. Trent Grisham tallied a RBI single for San Antonio in the fourth inning to cut OKC's lead to 7-5. In the fifth, Garlick hammered a fly ball to left-center field for a home run that landed past the Dodgers' bullpen for an 8-5 Dodgers lead. OKC added one more in the inning, stretching their lead to four runs. Shaw's second homer of the night cut the Dodgers' lead to 9-6 to lead off the seventh inning. In the top of the ninth with the Missions down to their final strike, David Freitas drew a walk before Blake Allemand hit a two-run homer out to left field to trim the Dodgers' lead to one run. Dodgers closer Kevin Quackenbush regrouped and got Nate Orf to ground out and end the game, as Quackenbush notched his eighth save. OKC reliever Luis Vasquez (1-0) picked up the win, and San Antonio starting pitcher Bubba Derby (4-6) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (3-7) makes his team-leading 16th start of the season tonight...Santana earned the win in his last start July 16 at Iowa, allowing three runs (one earned) and four hits over 6.0 innings. He issued one walk and recorded six strikeouts in OKC's 13-4 road victory. Santana faced the minimum in four of six frames and retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced...In his four starts prior, Santana allowed 28 runs, 28 hits and 16 walks over 17.2 IP (0-3)...He's notched 74 strikeouts over 68.2 innings this season with OKC...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen before he was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 and converted to pitching in 2014...Santana last faced San Antonio April 25 on the road, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk, recorded six strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of San Antonio's 8-3 win.

Against the Flying Chanclas/Missions: 2019: 5-7 2018: N/A All-time: 5-7 At OKC: 4-3

This marks the third series of the season between OKC and San Antonio and second in OKC. The teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open the season April 4-8. The Missions won the series, 3-2, with four of the five games being decided by one or two runs, and three games decided in the winning team's final at-bat...The teams most recently played April 25-28 in San Antonio during OKC's first-ever trip to Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Missions won the first four games before the Dodgers won the series finale to avoid a sweep...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League from 1968-2018...Between the first two games of the current series, the Dodgers have scored 20 runs with 21 hits and eight homers. Over the first 10 meetings between the teams this season, the Dodgers batted just .199 with 27 runs and seven home runs.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three more home runs Saturday, including the second career grand slam by Jake Peter, and have now homered in a season-best 13 consecutive games. Since the streak began during Game 2 of a doubleheader July 5, they have hit an incredible 33 homers during the stretch - most in all of professional baseball and five more than the next-highest total (Las Vegas) - including 16 over the last three games...The Dodgers have collected six straight multi-homer games for the first time this season (24 HR), and in four of the last five games, there has been at least one individual multi-homer performance, as well as five in the team's last nine games...Jake Peter's grand slam was OKC's third of the season and second of this week, as Will Smith also did it Tuesday at Iowa...OKC last homered in 14 straight games May 13-27, 2017.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: Oklahoma City has compiled 38 runs and 41 hits - including 16 homers and 23 extra-base hits - over the last three games and has also recorded double-digit runs three times in five games. Over the 10 games following the All-Star Break, the Dodgers are batting .313 with a PCL-leading 82 runs, 29 home runs and .638 SLG...The Dodgers are 4-1 over the last five games and have outscored their opponents, 56-27, while batting .335 (65x194) with 22 home runs.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux drew a walk and scored a run last night, but snapped his 16-game hitting streak to begin his Triple-A career. Since joining OKC, Lux is batting .486 (35x72) with a .543 OBP, .958 SLG and 1.502 OPS. The shortstop has nine multi-hit games, 18 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 27 runs scored so far with OKC...Since his promotion June 27, Lux's OPS, AVG, OBP, SLG, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 69 total bases are the most among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .350 AVG and 116 hits.

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters was held without a hit Saturday, but walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. The outfielder has now reached base in each of his first 21 Triple-A games...Peters is slashing .355/.474/.763 so far with OKC with 16 walks, 20 runs scored, 14 extra-base hits, nine multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games. Since joining the team June 27, Peters is tied for the PCL lead with eight homers and ranks third in the league in OPS, tied for third in walks, fourth in SLG, tied for fourth in runs and seventh in OBP.

Garlick Press: Kyle Garlick stayed hot at the plate Saturday, collecting a RBI triple and solo home run. He has now homered in three straight games, totaling five total homers during the stretch and now has eight extra-base hits over the last four games. On Thursday in Iowa, Garlick tallied his second game of the season with three dingers, previously accomplished May 5 at New Orleans. Garlick's three-homer outing was just the eighth in OKC's modern PCL history and he is the first Oklahoma City player since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998 with two career three-homer games...Since his return to OKC July 11, Garlick is batting .429 (15x35) with 11 extra-base hits - tied with Gavin Lux for the most XBH in the PCL since the All-Star Break.

Starters Beware: Over the last five games, the OKC lineup has ran roughshod over opposing starting pitchers, batting .402 (39x97) with 39 runs, 15 home runs, 25 extra-base hits, 15 homers, 16 walks and 18 strikeouts over just 19.1 innings. Four of the five have not lasted past 4.0 innings.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 6-1 over their last six home games after going 13-26 through the first 39 games at The Brick. However, the team is 0-6 on Chaparral Energy Family Sundays...Last night was OKC's fifth win this season when trailing by at least four runs and fourth time at home...Going back to June 12, Will Smith now has 11 home runs over his last 17 games with OKC, accounting for 11 of his 17 hits during that span...Jake Peter's only career grand slam prior to last night occurred Aug. 16, 2016 for Triple-A Charlotte vs. Gwinnett.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.