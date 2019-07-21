Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio at Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City

July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (62-38) at Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City (44-55)

Game #101/Away Game #48

Sunday July 21, 6:05 p.m.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Johan Belisario (0-1, 36.00) vs. RHP Jaime Schultz (1-2, 4.91)

Two Out Success: Blake Allemand has been one of the most productive hitters for the Chanclas when it comes to hitting with two outs. After his two-run home run in the ninth inning of last night's game (which came with two outs), Allemand has driven in nine off his 11 runs with two outs. He ranks fifth on the Chanclas in batting average with two outs at .308 (4-for-13) including three home runs and six runs scored.

Avoiding the Sweep: San Antonio is looking to avoid being swept for the first time in the 2019 campaign. The last time the Chanclas were swept came in a four game series against Midland on August 28-31. The last 3-game sweep of San Antonio was against Springfield on May 25-27.

Shaw's Hot Streak: It seems like Chanclas infielder Travis Shaw is doing all he can to help the team win and make his return to Milwaukee over his last nine games. Since July 11, Shaw is batting .400 (12-for-30) with five home runs, 15 RBI, and 11 walks. His OBP is .561 during this span and he has an astonishing OPS of 1.494. During this stretch, Shaw's OBP ranks third in the PCL. He is tied for third in RBI and he is fourth in the league on slugging percentage and OPS.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

It's only been a few days but we miss them already! The Missions are back at the Wolff on Tuesday! atmilb.com/32IZKLe

Kendra (@kenni13)

Had a fantastic time last night. Gonna have to make a trip to watch the @missionsmilb play at home.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Shelby Miller placed on IL (7/19)

RHP Johan Belisario transferred to San Antonio from Biloxi

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.