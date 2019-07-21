OK City Completes Sweep of Flying Chanclas

OKLAHOMA CITY--The Cielo Azul de Oklahoma (Dodgers) became the first team to sweep San Antonio this season as they continued their weekend hitting display with a 12-8 win on Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The sweep also marks the first time that the Missions/Flying Chanclas have lost three straight games since the beginning of May. Their lead over Round Rock was trimmed to 3 1/2 games after the Express and New Orleans were rained out Sunday afternoon.

Travis Shaw, Nate Orf, and Hernan Perez homered for the Missions, who were outscored 32-19 over the weekend.

Starting pitcher Johan Belisario was charged with seven runs in three innings of work. San Antonio's starters allowed 24 earned runs in 10 2/3 inning over the three game series.

Trent Grisham chipped in an rbi-single to extend his hitting streak to nine games while Mauricio Dubon saw his 15-game streak come to an end.

The PCL is off on Monday. The Missions return to action on Tuesday night as they host the Iowa Cubs in a brief three-game homestand.

