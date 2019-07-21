Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (42-57) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-45)

July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #99: Nashville Sounds (42-57) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-45)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Kyle Dowdy (1-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Trevor Clifton (3-8, 5.59)

First Pitch: 6:15 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

From the Notes

Nashville vs. Clifton: Trevor Clifton has two appearances against Nashville in 2019 - a start on April 8 at First Tennessee Park (ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and his lone relief appearance of the season on April 26 at Principal Park (ND, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K). The following active Sounds have hit against Clifton this year: Jett Bandy: 1-2, 1 K; Willie Calhoun: 0-4, K; Matt Davidson: 0-3, 2 K; Zack Granite: 0-2; Andy Ibáñez: 2-2, 2B, 2 BB; Carlos Tocci: 0-3; Jose Trevino: 2-2, 2 2B; Eli White: 1-2, 2B.

Never Solak-ing Off: Infielder Nick Solak continued his good start with Nashville Saturday night, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the 6th inning. He is 6-for-23 (.261) with 1 double, 3 home runs and 6 RBI. Last night's home run was his 20th of the season in Triple-A, giving him the second-most dingers among second basemen at this level (Isan DÃ-az, 24).

Montero Money: Reliever Rafael Montero made his Nashville Sounds debut last night and earned the win after retiring all seven batters he faced. He entered the game with 2 outs and the bases loaded in the 6th inning. He was able to escape the jam, and would strike out 4-of-6 batters throughout the remaining two innings. It was Montero's first Triple-A game since June 11, 2017 with Las Vegas at Tacoma.

Walking Willie: Outfielder Willie Calhoun went 0-for-1 with 3 walks in last night's win. The 3 walks matched his season-high, dating back to game 2 of the season versus Iowa on April 5. Calhoun has now stretched his on-base streak to 21 games, setting the new team-high. He has an on-base percentage of .494 dating back to April 22. He is hitting .353 (24-for-68) with 13 runs scored, 5 doubles, 5 home runs, 19 RBI and 18 walks. The streak is tied for the longest active in the Pacific Coast League with Oklahoma City's DJ Peters.

Wisdom Isn't Bleak: Infielder Patrick Wisdom hit another home run in last night's win, his 17th of the season. It was his 11th home run in his past 25 games (since game 2 of June 18 versus Salt Lake). In that span, he ranks 2nd among PCL hitters behind Sacramento's Zach Green (12). In the 25 games, Wisdom is hitting .260 (25-for-96) with 21 runs, 5 doubles, 11 home runs, 17 RBI and 8 walks.

The Top Closer: Reliever David Carpenter recorded yet another save, his league-leading 16th of the season. He is also the league-leader in all of Triple-A baseball and is tied-for-9th in all of minor league baseball. Carpenter has not blown a save this season, holding a 1-0 record with a 1.86 ERA (29.0 IP/6 ER) in 29 games. The Triple-A All Star has 33 strikeouts to 9 walks. He has not allowed a run in 6.0 straight innings.

The Thieves Guild: The Sounds had two more stolen bases last night, bringing their total to 70 on the season. It's good for 6th in the PCL. Zack Granite is the team leader, stealing his 19th bag of the season. He ranks 6th among PCL leaders, where Tacoma's Ian Miller leads with 25. Granite has stolen 5 consecutive bags and is 19-for-30 on the season. In July, the Sounds are 15-for-18 in stolen base attempts.

Well Attended: The Nashville Sounds surpassed 400,000 total attendance this season, averaging 8,601 per game. That's good for second in the PCL, behind Las Vegas (9,377) and ahead of Round Rock (8,473). The MLB's worst attendance is held by Miami, who hosts 9,809 fans on average. Last night's crowd of 11,157 was Nashville's 17th sellout of the season.

What's the word around Nashville?

fans4thecure (@fans4thecure)

Come see the @nashvillesounds play the @IowaCubs TODAY at First Tennessee Park in #Nashville. Free #prostatecancer screening (PSA blood test) to all men 45+. Special thanks to the great team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center! bit.ly/2XNg7rB #MiLB

Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB)

In just his 1st week with his new team, @Nick_Solak his been rockin' and rolling for the @nashvillesounds!

#ProCards | #L1C4

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Impressive @nashvillesounds debut for Rafael Montero, the former Mets top prospect who missed '18 from TJ surgery and signed with the #Rangers in January. Up from Frisco today. 2 1/3 perfect innings with 4 strikeouts. Hit 95 mph.

First Tennessee Park (@FirstTNPark)

Sunday Fun Day

@nashvillesounds vs Iowa Cubs

â¾: 6:15 p.m.

????ï¸: atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

????: bit.ly/2FZSotz

#SoundsRemastered

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Another one! @Christen_mae_ will be at #BachelorNation Night on August 3

We know she loves scallops but what else will she tell us at our Q&A? The only way to find out is to be here. Plus, we will have a cocktail hour before the game! atmilb.com/2XWegvS

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.