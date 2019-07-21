Aviators Host First-Place El Paso from July 23-25

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a brief three-game homestand against first-place El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday, July 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The series will conclude on Thursday, July 25 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. The two teams are playing a home-and-home six-game series. The Aviators will then travel to El Paso, Texas for a three-game series at Southwest University Park from Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.

The Aviators, 58-42, are currently on a seven-game road trip that will conclude in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Sunday, July 21. The next scheduled off day for the PCL is Monday, July 22.

Pacific Southern Division Standings:

El Paso, 61-39 (.610) - - (Games remaining: 40 - 21-home; 19 -away)

Las Vegas, 58-42 (.580) 3.0 back (Games remaining: 40 - 21-home; 19-away)

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators lead Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (459,468) and average (9,377 in 49 dates).

The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, lead the IL in total home attendance (410,692 - 8,381 average in 49 dates).

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, lead the IL in total home average (378,779 - 8,417 average in 45 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 49 dates, Las Vegas total is 459,468 for an average of 9,377 (35 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,460,479.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Number of 10,000+ crowds in 2019: 17

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

2019 459,468 49 dates 9,377 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

*inaugural season

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK WINNER OF 2019 MiLB TRIPLE-A BEST OF THE BALLPARKS FAN VOTE (JULY 1): Las Vegas Ballpark defeated Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, to win this year's Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Over 85,000 fans voted in all five rounds of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote, with almost 500,000 fans voting to date in the overall competition. After several close votes in previous rounds, the final vote resulted in Las Vegas Ballpark with a 55.6% to 44.4% margin win over the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The following is the schedule and promotions for the three-game homestand from July 23-25 at 7:05 p.m.:

Tuesday, July 23: Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") vs. El Paso

July 24: Wag Your Tail Wednesdays / Bark on the Berm, presented by Hydrant Club vs. El Paso

Thursday, July 25: $2 Beer Night vs. El Paso**

**YurView Cox Channel 14 (HD 1014)

+MiLB Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - "It's Fun To Be A Fan Campaign!" The Aviators will transform to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") eight times during the 2019 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The remaining dates are: Tuesday, July 23, July 30, August 20.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series taking place during the 2019 season. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season!

The Las Vegas Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

El Paso's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Padres organization, according to Baseball America:

Infielder Luis Urias (No. 3).

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 939-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark TEAM STORE and on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

