Iowa Takes Series Finale at Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (56-45) avoided the three-game sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds (42-58) in the series finale, Sunday at First Tennessee Park.

Nashville took the early lead with a two-run home run off the bat of Matt Davidson. This home run made it 12 straight games that an I-Cubs pitcher has allowed a round-tripper.

Zack Short opened up the third inning with the first hit of the night for Iowa, followed by a walk from Trent Giambrone. With two on and nobody out, Erick Castillo delivered a two-run double to put Iowa on the board and tie the game at two runs apiece.

Johnny Field put the I-Cubs in the lead with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, but Nashville answered right back with a run of their own on a sac-fly.

Iowa added three more runs in the sixth on another Field RBI double and a two-run shot from Short. After two errors, the Sounds added a run in the home seventh, but that is all they would score as Maples came in and ended the threat.

Iowa added two insurance runs in the ninth inning and although Nashville threatened, Dakota Mekkes got the final three outs for the I-Cubs to salvage the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Erick Castillo went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

- In just his third game back with Iowa after missing seven weeks with a broken finger, Johnny Field went 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles, his 16th and 17th doubles on the year.

- Starter Trevor Clifton earned his third win in his last seven starts after having just one win in his first 10 starts of the year. Clifton hit three batters, tying a career-high set on July 8, 2018, at Nashville.

- Dillon Maples spun 1.2 perfect innings, striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Iowa has tomorrow off before starting a three-game series against San Antonio. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., Tuesday at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.tv.

