Game Notes vs. Fresno

July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game:

Back for round three, the Reno Aces and Fresno Grizzlies will square off on Sunday afternoon in the Biggest Little City. Fresno has taken the first two games of the series - G1 (5-8) G2 (3-2). Reno is 5-7 against Fresno this season and have been outscored 81-77. Ben Lively will take his 1.76 ERA into game three and will face Scott Copeland. Copeland has four wins through 11 starts this season for Fresno.

Promotions:

Family Sunday featuring $1 Menu

Take advantage of our $1 hot dogs, soda, and popcorn throughout the game! | Presented By 106.9 MoreFM

Kids Run the Bases

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented By My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Bonanza Baseball Bingo

Pick up your scorecard outside of the Biggest Little Team Shop every Sunday and play along with our game to win prizes! | Presented By Bonanza Casino

Aces and the Arts

Our annual Artown event! Bid on custom paintings from local artists as they are created on our concourse, benefiting Artown.

Notes:

Welcome Back: Domingo Leyba returned to the Aces lineup from the big leagues last night. Leyba, 23, entered last night's contest against Fresno with an average north of .300, 15 home runs and 26 RBI. last night, Leyba went 3-for-5 with a strikeout. While with the D-backs, Leyba hit .333 (3-for-9) in 10 games with one double.

Home Koch-in: Matt Koch has been dominant in his last three appearances at Greater Nevada Field. The right-hander entered last night with back-to-back starts of 6+ innings and one earned run. Koch picked up where he left off, going 6.1 IP with five strikeouts, seven hits and two earned runs. His home ERA this season comes in at 4.72 in seven appearances (6 starts) and has thrown more innings at Greater Nevada Field than every active Aces pitcher other than Taylor Widener.

Did you know: On July 31, 2015 lefty Marc Rzepczynski was traded for Abraham Almonte. Shortly before the 4 p.m. ET non-waiver Trade Deadline, Cleveland shipped Rzepczynski to San Diego in exchange for Minor League outfielder Almonte. Manager Terry Francona said it was tough to see the reliever go. The 29-year-old Rzepczynski, who was acquired by Cleveland prior to the 2013 non-waiver Trade Deadline from the Cardinals, posted a 2.70 ERA in 145 games as a member of the bullpen over the last three seasons. Prior to his 2015 trade, the lefty had a 4.43 ERA in 45 games, while earning $2.4 million through arbitration. Rzepczynski will be eligible for arbitration again for next season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.