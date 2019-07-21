Brief Three-Game Homestand Begins for Missions Tuesday

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions return home to Wolff Stadium for three games against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) beginning Tuesday, July 23. The series will run through Thursday, July 25.

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* $2 Tuesday presented by AARP - Fans can enjoy $2 parking, $2 outfield reserve seats, $2 sausage wraps, and $2 select draft beers

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* RBFCU Member Night - Fans who show a valid RBFCU card can receive two tickets for the price of one!

Thursday, July 25 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

* Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

