The One That Got Away

Reno, NV. - In front of a crowd of 7,220 at Greater Nevada Field, the Reno Aces fell to the Fresno Grizzlies on 90's Night. In an evening filled with the Fresh Prince of Bell Air and Friends-themed uniforms, Fresno came out on top by a score of 3-1. Domingo Leyba returned to the Reno lineup for the first time since being recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Aces infielder went 3-for-5 in his return to Northern Nevada with a strikeout. Matt Koch was sharp in his start tonight - going 6.1 innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs. Fresno benefitted from a Carter Kieboom double in the top of the third to score Matt Reynolds and a Yadiel Hernandez single into right field to score Kieboom. Reno threatened in the bottom of the ninth, scoring one run on a Carlos Asuaje RBI single, but ultimately came up short. First pitch tomorrow is slated for 1:05 p.m. with right-hander Ben Lively penciled in as the Reno starting pitcher.

Top Performers - Reno

Matt Koch (6.1 IP, 5 K, 2 ER)

Domingo Leyba (3-for-5)

Juniel Querecuto (3-for-5)

Top Performers - Fresno Grizzlies

Brandon Snyder (2-for-4)

Chuck Taylor (1-for-3, BB)

J.J. Hoover (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday July 21 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Ben Lively vs. TBD 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Welcome Back: Domingo Leyba returned to the Aces lineup from the big league tonight. Leyba, 23, entered tonight's contest against Fresno with an average north of .300, 15 home runs and 26 RBI. Tonight, Leyba went 3-for-5 with a strikeout. While with the D-backs, Leyba hit .333 (3-for-9) in 10 games with one double.

Home Koch-in: Matt Koch has been dominant in his last three appearances at Greater Nevada Field. The right-hander entered tonight with back-to-back starts of 6+ innings and one earned run. Koch picked up where he left off tonight, going 6.1 IP with five strikeouts, seven hits and two earned runs. His home ERA this season comes in at 4.72 in seven appearances (6 starts) and has thrown more innings at Greater Nevada Field than every active Aces pitcher other than Taylor Widener.

