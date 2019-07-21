Hoover deals six innings of one-run ball, Grizzlies beat Aces 3-2

July 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Reno, Nevada - The Fresno Grizzlies (51-49) pushed their winning streak to three games after defeating the Reno Aces (42-58) 3-2 from Greater Nevada Field. Fresno righty J.J. Hoover (4-3, win) helped the cause with six innings of one-run ball. Hoover fanned seven as he tied his season-high in innings pitched.

Brandon Snyder provided two of the nine Grizzly hits. His RBI double in the eighth inning ended up as the go-ahead run. Fresno tallied their other runs in the third thanks to Carter Kieboom and Yadiel Hernandez. Andrew Stevenson extended his hit streak to 12 games, a season-long for him. The streak is also a club-high.

Domingo Leyba and Juniel Querecuto notched three hits apiece for Reno. Travis Snider and Carlos Asuaje were the recipients of the Aces RBI. Matt Koch (2-7) suffered the decision after six-plus frames of work while Dakota Bacus mustered his eighth save. Both squads did not record a homer in the game.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP J.J. Hoover (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

- 3B Brandon Snyder (2-4, 2 2B, RBI)

- 2B Carter Kieboom (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 3B Juniel Querecuto (3-4, 2B, R, SB)

- SS Domingo Leyba (3-5)

- 2B Carlos Asuaje (1-2, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday July 21 Reno Aces (Away) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. RHP Ben Lively (Reno) 1:05 p.m.

KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Fresno will look for a series sweep tomorrow afternoon in Reno. Through 24 series, the Grizzlies have not swept a series or been swept in a series of any length this season. They narrowly avoided a sweep Thursday at Albuquerque while equaling their largest comeback victory of 2019, a 10-9 win after trailing 8-2 before a seven-run sixth inning. Fresno did lose seven straight from April 25 to May 1 without being swept, by winning the opener of five at Reno (April 24), without winning again until the finale of four at home vs. El Paso (May 2).

