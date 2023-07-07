Chasers Snap Skid and Top Stripers 7-1

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - The Omaha Storm Chasers only needed two pitchers to get past the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night as Cole Ragans and Jonathan Bowlan combined to hold Gwinnett to just a run, as Omaha won 7-1 to snap a five-game losing streak.

In his second start with the Storm Chasers, Ragans (1-1) worked through five innings for the first time in 2023 and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts. He held the Stripers to just one run in his outing, on a groundout in the third inning.

Behind Ragans, Bowlan pitched the final four innings and kept Gwinnett off the board the rest of the night, as he allowed just thee hits and a pair of walks while striking out four, including the final three of the game in the ninth. It was just the second save in Bowlan's career and the second four-inning save by a Storm Chaser in the last three seasons.

Logan Porter connected on a solo homer in the top of the first, his second of the week and ninth this season to give Ragans and the chasers an early lead. After Gwinnett tied the game in the third, the Chasers rattled off three straight two out singles in the fourth and Paxton Wallace drove home Brewer Hicklen for a 2-1 lead, a lead Omaha held the rest of the night.

The Storm Chasers blew the game open in the sixth with a five-run inning, beginning with a two-run homer from Jermaine Palacios. After the first five of the inning reached, Porter brought home Wallace on a double play, then Nate Eaton doubled in Samad Taylor and Tyler Gentry singled in Eaton to cap the scoring.

Taylor finished the game with three walks, while Wallace contributed just the second three-hit game in his Minor League career, adding in his first Triple-A RBI as well. Seven players recorded hits for Omaha, including five multi-hit efforts.

The Storm Chasers will try and make it two straight wins as the team returns to action Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CT with left-hander Angel Zerpa scheduled to make a rehab start.

