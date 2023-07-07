SWB Updates 2023 Promo Schedule

July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have updated and added to their 2023 promotional schedule as the second half of the season has now begun. A classic 90's musical act, fireworks news and a rescheduled giveaway have been added to the updated slate.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is home all week, hosting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field for the first time this season. The fireworks show on Friday, July 7, is presented by Shur Save. The game on Saturday, July 8, features a commemorative poster honoring Aaron Judge's historic 2022 season when he set a new American League record with 62 home runs. Gates open at 5 P.M. The first 2,000 fans will receive this great poster courtesy of the Times Leader Media Group.

The RailRiders have added fireworks on July 22 after the game against the Worcester Red Sox, making up for a rained-out show in June. That night also features the second bobblehead giveaway of the season; an Anthony Volpe bobblehead presented by Geisinger on Retro Video Game Night.

The Jackie Robinson RailRiders jersey giveaway, originally slated for April, has been rescheduled for August 11. The first 2,000 fans will receive a replica SWB "42" home jersey honoring the great who broke baseball's color barrier.

PARTY PEOPLE! On August 26, we're kickin' the flow as TAG TEAM joins the 90s Night celebration. DC The Brain Supreme and Steve Roll'n head to PNC Field for a plush bucket hat giveaway, a game against Lehigh Valley, custom jerseys to be auctioned off and a 90s post game dance party bash.

Promotions are subject to change. Stay up to date by following the RailRiders on their social media channels.

To purchase tickets, including single-game, Flex Plans and the Sunsational Summer Six Pack, or for more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.