Fuentes' Grand Slam Keys Another Stripers' Comeback Win

July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Lightning struck twice for the Gwinnett Stripers (36-48) Thursday night, as for the second straight game, the team turned things around with a grand slam to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers (40-41) at Coolray Field. This time it was a grand slam by Joshua Fuentes in the fourth inning that keyed a 9-6 win.

Decisive Plays: Omaha took the early 3-0 lead with a sacrifice fly from Logan Porter and a two-run home run by Nate Eaton (6). Gwinnett punched back with a six-run fourth, highlighted by Fuentes' grand slam homer (5) to put the Stripers on top 6-3. After a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly cut it to 6-4, the Stripers recaptured the three-run lead with a solo homer by Jesus Aguilar (3) in the fifth. A clout by Tyler Gentry (8) scored two runs and made it 7-5 in the sixth, but the Stripers had one more response as Braden Shewmake sent a two-run homer (10) to right field to make it 9-7. Grant Holmes (S, 6) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Key Contributors: Fuentes (1-for-3, homer, 4 RBIs) Aguilar (2-for-3, double, homer, RBI) and Shewmake (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) all homered for Gwinnett and drove in seven of the nine runs. Nick Margevicius (W, 3-2) yielded four runs over 5.2 innings for the win. For Omaha, Clay Dungan (2-for-4, double) and Angelo Castellano (2-for-3, triple) each had multi-hit nights and extra-base hits while Eaton (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Gentry (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) both homered and drove in four runs between them.

Noteworthy: The grand slam for Fuentes was the Stripers' sixth of the season, and second in as many games after Aguilar hit a grand slam in the third inning last night. The Stripers have had to come from behind to win each game this series, and now have 16 comeback victories this year. Over his last nine games, Holmes has a 1.64 record (2 ER in 11.0 IP) and is 5-for-5 in converting saves. The game was Matt Tuiasosopo's 500th as a minor league manager.

Next Game (Friday, July, 6th): Gwinnett vs. Omaha, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Jared Shuster starts for the Stripers against LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 9.64 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. It's Heart of Gwinnett Night at Coolray Field coupled with another Fireworks Friday, which will begin after the conclusion of the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.