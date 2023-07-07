7.7.23 Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (41-43, 2-7) vs. Indianapolis Indians (39-44, 6-3)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #84 / HOME #42: Memphis Redbirds (41-43, 2-7) vs. Indianapolis Indians (39-44, 6-3)

PROBABLES: LHP Andrew Suarez (4-2, 4.38) vs. RHP J.C. Flowers (1-1, 9.43)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians defended a gem taken into the eighth inning by ace Quinn Priester with a walk-off sacrifice fly courtesy of Miguel Andújar, defeating the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at Victory Field, 3-2. With one out and the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, back-to-back singles by Chris Owings and Endy Rodríguez set up the game-winning run at third base for Andújar, who sent a long fly ball to straightaway center field against Kody Whitley for the victory. The low-scoring affair began with a leadoff double for Richie Palacios, and Memphis quickly plated one on a Chase Pinder single. Indianapolis then took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, with consecutive singles by Rodríguez and Andújar beginning the frame. Two runs came around to score via a run-scoring fielder's choice and throwing error by shortstop Juniel Querecuto. As the Indians took the lead, Priester was in the midst of his seventh quality start this season. In the eighth, Memphis tied the game with back-to-back extra-base one-out extra-base hits by Taylor Motter and Querecuto. Colin Selby entered in relief of Priester and stranded the go-ahead run on second base in the eighth inning - the lone runner left on base for Memphis in the entire contest. Hunter Stratton then came in for the ninth and struck out one in a perfect frame to set up the walk-off win.

QUINN STAYS QUALITY: Quinn Priester dazzled in his seventh quality start of the season, tossing a season-high 7.1 innings. After allowing a third-inning single to Richie Palacios, who he then picked off at first base, Priester retired 13 consecutive batters through the seventh inning. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 3.36 ERA (25er/67.0ip), 59 strikeouts, 1.27 WHIP and .237 average against. He leads the International League in wins (7) and ranks among league qualifiers in strikeouts (2nd, 84), average against (4th, .251), ERA (7th, 4.36) and WHIP (7th, 1.36).

MIGGY IS HIM: Miguel Andújar flied a deep fly ball to center field to plate Chris Owings in the Indians first walk-off win of the season. Miggy has notched a hit in each of his last eight games. On Tuesday, he drove in five, his most since logging five on April 9, 2017 (1) with Double-A Trenton at Erie, thanks to three-run homer and two-run single. He has multiple hits in four of six games in July - including back-to-back three-hit nights. The 28-year-old leads the International League in average (.354) and ranks among IL qualifiers in doubles (T-5th, 22), hits (T-7th, 85), RBI (T-9th, 55), OBP (10th, .416), SLG (10th, .575) and OPS (10th, .991).

ALIKA CATCHES FIRE: Known for his glove at shortstop, Alika Williams has caught fire at the plate since June 20. In 14 games, he is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, six walks and a 1.048 OPS. He has multi-hit games in five of his last eight. Williams, 24, was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Robert Stephenson on June 2. He was originally selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University.

WALK-OFF WINNER: The Indianapolis Indians earned their first walk-off win and second last at-bat win of the season last night. Thursday night marked their first walk-off since Aug. 3, 2022 (1) vs. Louisville and their first walk-off sacrifice fly since Aug. 27, 2021 vs. Louisville. The win featured two sacrifice bunts, their most since matching that mark on June 21, 2022 vs. Memphis.

ANDÚJAR NAMED JUNE POTM: The Indianapolis Indians today named utilityman Miguel Andújar as their June Player of the Month after he led the team in average, home runs, RBI, SLG, OPS, hits, doubles, extra-base hits and runs in 23 games. Andújar, 28, put together the best offensive month by an Indians batter this season. While collecting a hit in 19 of 23 games, he did damage with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. In June, he ranked among International League qualifiers in doubles (T-3rd, 10), hits (5th, 34), AVG (8th, .362), XBH (8th) and RBI (T-8th). His outstanding month included two career-high tying four-hit games.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET. After taking five of six games at Louisville, the Indians have won two of three thus far against Memphis this week. The Indians are 10-5 in their last 15 games - which is the second-most wins in the league since June 21 behind Iowa (11). This week is the second of two matchups this season between the Indians and Redbirds, their first meeting came at AutoZone Park in Memphis from April 18-23. Memphis won the series while taking five of the six games. Tonight, right-hander J.C. Flowers (1-1, 9.43) will open for the Indians against Memphis' southpaw Andrew Suarez (4-2, 4.38). Suarez will make his third appearance (first start) against Indy this season, he's allowed two runs on six hits in 3.2 relief innings.

JONES TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Jared Jones will make his fourth Triple-A appearance tonight vs. Memphis at 7:05 PM ET. He's allowed 10 runs in 15.1 innings with 17 strikeouts through three starts with Indy. Jones made 10 starts with Double-A Altoona before his promotion, he was 1-4 with a 2.23 ERA (11er/44.1ip), 47 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP. He has allowed one run or less in each of his last four starts, surrendering only 12 hits in 20.1 innings. The 21-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of La Mirada High School (Whittier, Calif.). Jones is rated Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1996: The Indians put up 11 runs in the second inning en route to a 14-4 win at American Association Eastern Division-leading Buffalo. Eric Owens and Roberto Mejia led the offense with four RBI on three hits each and a combined three home runs, two by Owens. After Mike Remlinger allowed four runs on five hits, Indy's bullpen shut down Buffalo with three hitless innings.

