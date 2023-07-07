Louisville Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Sarah Heitfeld to One-Day Contract

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced the signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Sarah Heitfeld to a one-day contract.

Heitfeld is seven-years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago. She was born in Louisville, Ky. and lives in Charlestown, In. where she plays softball and basketball for her school.

"I just want to thank everyone so much at Norton Children's and the Louisville Bats for such a special opportunity that I'll never forget," Heitfeld said of the news of her one-day contract offer.

Sarah will join the team to help perform many roles, such as assisting athletic trainers Steve Gober and Kelsey Branstetter; assisting Bats Manager Pat Kelly and even help host in-game entertainment. Heitfeld will make her debut on Saturday, July 15 versus the Nashville Sounds.

