SWB Game Notes - July 7

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-42, 4-5) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-42, 6-2)

Game 83 | Home Game 41 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, July 7, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Bailey Falter (2-0, 5.79) vs RHP Zach Greene (No Record)

SPENCE SHOVIN: Mitch Spence went the longest outing of his career last night with 7.1 innings pitched on 104 offerings. This summer he has a team-high seven wins for a 4.45 earned run average. The righty has had six quality starts this season, including going seven frames four times, and 100 pitches twice. Spence leads tha Yankees farm system with 92.0 total innings pitched in 17 starts.

OFFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT: The RailRiders 18 runs scored las night were the most in game since scoring 19 at Lehigh Valley on June 27, 2021. It was the most runs at PNC Field since scoring 20 versus Ottawa on July 6, 2007. It is also tied for the 101th-highest scoring game in franchise history. The RailRiders have by far the best run differential in the International League with 75 runs scored and just 31 allowed. This is 44 runs in favor of SWB. The team has had six wins this summer where they have plated at least 14 runs.

DEIVI BOSLTERS BULLPEN : Deivi Garcia got the call up to New York for help in the Yankees bullpen. The righty tossed two and two thirds of innings of clean work allowing just two hits and three walks. With the Yankees this summer, he has only been utilized as a reliever. In his two total appearances he holds a 1.59 ERA compared to the past two seasons as a starter.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 141. This puts them fist in all of Minor League Baseball to put the the Las Vegas Aviators in second with 136. Lehigh Valley has 110 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 124, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 166. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 26 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero and Max Burt also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

