Miguel Andújar Named Indians June Player of the Month

July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named first baseman/corner outfielder Miguel Andújar as their June Player of the Month after he logged a career-high 20-game hitting streak and led the team in batting average, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, doubles, extra-base hits, total bases and runs in 23 games.

Andújar, 28, put together the best offensive month by an Indians batter this season, ranking among International League qualifiers in doubles (T-3rd, 10), hits (5th, 34), batting average (8th, .362), extra- base hits (8th, 14) and RBI (T-8th, 23). He currently leads the IL with a .354 batting average (85-for-240) in 59 games and ranks among full-season qualifiers in doubles (T-5th, 22), hits (T-7th), RBI (T-9th, 55), on-base percentage (10th, .416), slugging percentage (10th, .575) and OPS (10th, .991).

The slugger raked his way to a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18. The streak is the second longest streak in Victory Field history, one game shy of Rajai Davis' Victory Field era record in 2007. During the streak, which was also tied with Todd Haney (1991) for the fifth-longest in franchise history, Andújar hit .427 (35-for-82) with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 19 RBI, .744 slugging percentage and 1.228 OPS.

Andújar was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from New York (AL) on Sept. 25, 2022. He was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 20, 2011, and made his major league debut on June 28, 2017 at Chicago (AL).

