Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Earns 9-8 Walk-off Victory
July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
(Moosic, PA) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Lehigh Valley in a 9-8 walk-off victory in extra innings. Michael Hermosillo smoked a game tying grand slam in the eighth and Wilmer Difo blasted a two-run walk-off bomb in the tenth to win it. The RailRiders now sit in first place in the International League.
The Iron Pigs put up the first two runs of the game in the first three batters. A double from Drew Ellis plated Jake Cave who walked to reach. Kody Clemens followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 advantage.
Lehigh Valley added five more in the fifth. Aramis Garcia was hit by a pitch and Scott Kingery drew a walk. Cave notched a two-bagger for another run. After Ellis walked, Dustin Peterson lashed a two-run double. Esteban Quiroz batted in a run of his own for a 7-0 advantage.
The RailRiders got on the board in the sixth. Everson Pereira singled and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. He then raced home on an RBI single off the bat of Carlos Narvaez.
In the next frame, with two outs, Difo drew a walk to continue the frame. Brandon Lockridge singled and Oswald Peraza walked to load the bases. A two-run base hit from Pereira trimmed the score to 7-3.
Both Narvaez and Jamie Westbrook were hit by pitches to begin the eighth. Jesus Bastidas took a walk to load the bases. Hermosillo smashed a grand slam to deep left field to tie the game at seven apiece.
The contest stayed tied and moved into extras. Weston Wilson was the pace of play runner. Wilson charged home on Kingery's RBI double to left center for an 8-7 lead.
In the bottom of the tenth, Westbrook was the pace of play runner on second. With two outs and a 2-2 count, Difo swatted a walk-off blast into the RailRiders bullpen for an 9-8 victory.
Bailey Falter (L, 2-2) got the start going five scoreless frames. Jacob Bares allowed one run in his inning. Francisco Morales gave up two in the seventh, only recording two outs. Taylor Lehman recorded the final out. Connor Brogdon gave up a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth. Andrew Bellatti pitched a four-batter ninth. Ben Bowden allowed the two-run walk off homer.
Zach Greene got the start for SWB allowing two runs in the first. Josh Maciejewski tossed two and a third scoreless innings. DJ Snelten gave up five runs in his frame. Michael Gomez tossed 1.2 clean work. Matt Krook and Matt Bowman each pitched a scoreless frame. Michael Feliz pitched a clean ninth. Greg Weissert (W, 3-2) let up a run, unearned, in the tenth.
The RailRiders will send southpaw Tanner Tully to the mound for a 6:05 PM first pitch.
