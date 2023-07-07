Wings Fall to Bisons, 19-3

The Red Wings fell to the Bisons, 19-3, Friday night at Innovative Field. DH Franmil Reyes launched the longest hit by a Rochester batter this season, collecting two RBI on the night, while C Jacob Nottingham hit his first home run with the Wings in the loss. Both players came on in relief in the emergency role working the 9th inning.

The Bisons jumped on the board first Friday night on a fielder's choice groundout by RF Jordan Luplow that plated SS Rafael Lantigua. C Rob Brantly ripped an RBI single to score DH Davis Schneider, and Luplow crossed the plate on a sacrifice flyout to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead. In the 2nd, Lantigua hit a three-run home run, moving the Bisons' advantage to 6-0. Rochester cut the deficit to 6-1 in the bottom half of the inning when DH Franmil Reyes launched a solo, 457-foot home run, marking the longest hit by a Wing this season.

To begin a two-run third inning, LF L.J. Talley delivered an RBI double that scored C Rob Brantly. Two batters later, 2B Tanner Morris collected an RBI single, scoring 1B Luis De Los Santos, extending the Bisons' lead to 8-1. In the 4th, Talley launched his fourth home run of the season, driving in two runs to push Buffalo's lead to 10-1. Reyes served a base hit to right field in the 6th inning, bringing home 3B Jake Alu for Reyes' second RBI of the evening. Buffalo responded in the top of the 7th, extending their lead to 12-2 on a base hit from 3B Addison Barger.

C Jacob Nottingham blasted his first home run with Rochester of the season in the 7th, traveling 432-feet to left center field. The Bisons would add seven runs in the top of the 9th inning, as Reyes and Nottingham became the first position players to pitch since Ali Castillo on 9/15/21 against Buffalo.

RHP Luis Cessa worked 2.0 innings in his Red Wings debut, surrendering four earned on four hits with a pair of walks while striking out one. RHP Tyler Beck, also making his Red Wing debut, pitched 2.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out two. RHP Joel Peguero tossed another two innings of scoreless relief, allowing a hit while striking out two. The final three frames were handled by four Wings arms, including two position players, Reyes and Nottingham.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors went to DH Franmil Reyes, who helped the Wings set their furthest home run distance mark of the season in back-to-back nights (Blankenhorn - 455 ft.) as part of his 6th multi-hit game with Rochester. Reyes collected two of the three Wings RBI Friday night, bringing his total to 17 since becoming a Wing on 5/19.

The Red Wings return to action Saturday night for game five of the six game set against the Bisons. RHP Wily Peralta will take the mound for the Wings, facing off with Buffalo's RHP Paxton Schultz. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

