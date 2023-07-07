Tides Topple Bulls 6-4

July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls third baseman Curtis Mead collected two hits and shortstop Tristan Gray homered, while Tides third baseman Cesar Prieto and shortstop Joey Ortiz combined for six hits and second baseman Connor Norby mashed a go-ahead three-run homer in Norfolk's 6-3 win over Durham on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides struck first with a single tally in the first, though the Bulls would answer in the second when RF Greg Jones lofted a sacrifice fly to even the contest. Norfolk would take back the lead in the fourth with a run prior to Durham countering with a score in the sixth, however Norby crushed his go-ahead three-run shot in the top of the sixth to make it a 5-3 contest. Gray would then go deep in the last of the sixth to narrow the margin to one before Prieto went yard in the ninth for an insurance tally.

Mead (2-3, 1 BB) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort and has accrued at least one hit in each of his first five games since being activated off the Injured List, totaling ten hits in 21 at-bats. Prieto (3-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) and Ortiz (3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI) each accumulated a game-high three knocks.

Norfolk starter Garrett Stallings (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) earned the victory with a quality outing, while Easton Lucas (1.0 IP, 1 SO) notched the save with a scoreless ninth. Durham reliever Carlos Garcia (2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to square off again on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Nathan Wiles is expected to get the nod for the Bulls, while the Tides' starting pitcher has not yet been determined. Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

