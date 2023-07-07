Keuchel Dominates Again, Saints Beat I-Cubs 4-1

DES MOINES, IA - Dallas Keuchel continues to impress with each start for the St. Paul Saints. His third start might have been his most impressive against the third highest scoring team in the league. He shut down the Iowa Cubs for 5.2 innings and the Saints capitalized on their bases loaded chance in the seventh for a 4-1 victory at Principal Park on Friday night. The win improves the Saints to 7-3 in the second half.

Keuchel retired the side in just one inning, that was the third, but he was never in much trouble. He danced around a leadoff single and a one out walk in the first.

Known as a groundball pitcher, the only groundouts Keuchel got came in the second when he got all three outs on ground outs.

The toughest inning was the fourth when Keuchel got out of a bases loaded two out jam. He walked David Bote to start the inning. With two outs, Keuchel gave up a double to Darius Hill and walked Luis Vazquez, but he got Bryce Windham to fly out to deep center to end the inning.

In the fifth, Keuchel gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning, but he got Matt Mervis to line out to first and Kyle Garlick doubled up Yonathan Perlaza at second. A pop out ended the inning.

Keuchel's final inning was the sixth, fanning the first two hitters before walking Hill. Keuchel left the game for Ronny Henriquez who gave up a single to Vazquez before striking out Windham to end the inning. Keuchel went 5.2 scoreless innings allowing five hits while walking four and striking out four. He threw 80 pitches, 46 for strikes and got 11 swings and misses. He has allowed one run in 15.0 innings with the Saints. The Saints broke the scoreless game in the seventh loading the bases via the first three hitters. Anthony Prado lined a single into right, Alex De Goti walked, and Andrew Stevenson dropped down a bunt single. Matt Wallner made it 1-0 with a bases loaded walk. Garlick followed with a line drive single into left-center that scored De Goti making it 2-0. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Trevor Larnach and Jair Camargo put the Saints up 4-0.

The I-Cubs got their lone run in the eighth, also loading the bases with the first three hitters. Saints reliever Austin Brice walked the first two hitters before giving up an infield single to Jake Slaughter. Brice struck out Hill, but strike three went off the glove of catcher Jair Camargo allowing Bote to score making it 4-1. Brice then came back and got Vazquez to hit a comebacker before getting Windham to ground out to second to end the inning.

Patrick Murphy earned his fifth save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth.

The Saints snapped a string of 67 games with an extra base hit, with all eight of their hits coming by way of a single.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-5, 7.27) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Nick Neidert (4-3, 5.57). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

