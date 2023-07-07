Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 7 vs. Buffalo
July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Buffalo Bisons (4-4, 38-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (5-4, 39-43)
Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY
Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV
RHP Wes Parsons (1-2, 4.42) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (NR)
LET IT RIP: The Rochester Red Wings took down the Buffalo Bisons, 7-4, last night to earn their second win of the series...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN led the Wings' offense with a 2-for-4 day that included a 455-foot grand slam and five RBI...CF ERICK MEJIA collected his third multi-hit game of the season after a two-run homer, his first with Rochester from the left side of the plate...LLHP ANTHONY BANDA allowed three runs in his five-inning start, shrinking his ERA as a starter to 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP), while RHP GERSON MORENO earned his fifth save of the season...RHP LUIS CESSA makes his Red Wings debut on the mound tonight against Buffalo's RHP Wes Parsons.
BLANKEN-SLAMMER: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his career-high fifth-straight multi-hit game in the win, highlighted by a 455-foot grand slam and an RBI double...the homer marked the Wings' furthest hit ball of the year...the lefty went 2-for-4 in the win to extend his hitting streak to five games (.556, 10-for-18 since 7/3-G1)...
Blankenhorn recorded five RBI in the contest, his most in a game since 8/30/17 with Class-A Cedar Rapids.
The grand slam was Rochester's third of the season, with the last coming on 6/13 from JAKE ALU, and Blankenhorn's first since 6/18/21 with SYR.
BIG BANDA BRAND: RHP ANTHONY BANDA worked 5.0 innings Thursday night, allowing three runs on ten hits, with a pair of strikeouts in his seventh start of the season...Banda holds a 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP) as a starter this season, as opposed to a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP) as a reliever...
Banda has now recorded three consecutive starts of at least 4.0 innings for the first time since 5/2-15/18, with Durham (two starts) and Tampa Bay (one start).
BLAKE OF THE YEAR: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games last night, collecting a triple and a walk...Rutherford's three-bagger was his first with Rochester and first since 6/11 with Harrisburg...since being transferred from Double-A on 6/17, Rutherford is hitting .354 (17-for-48), which ranks first among Rochester hitters during that span...
Rutherford's .436 on-base percentage since joining the Wings ranks 12th-highest in the International League.
The Wings have collected eight triples since 6/1, which is tied for the fourth-most in the IL during that span.
BULLY-PEN: Rochester's bullpen combined to work 4.0 innings in relief of LHP ANTHONY BANDA, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out a batter...RHP GERSON MORENO pitched a hitless ninth to log his fifth save of the season, tying him with RHP TYLER DANISH for most saves among pitchers on the active roster...Moreno has now logged a win or a save in six consecutive appearances (two wins, four saves) dating back to 6/28 at LHV...
Through 15 games against the Bisons this season, the bullpen has posted a 2.90 ERA (25 ER/77.2 IP), while starters hold an 8.95 ERA (57 ER/57.1 IP).
MEJIA MAGIC: CF ERICK MEJIA launched a two-run home run last night, his second this year with Rochester and first since 5/31...this marked the switch hitter's first home run from the left side of the plate as a Wing...Mejia finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the win, recording his third multi-hit game of the season...
He has now collected a hit in all three games this series, and holds a .385 (5-for-13) batting average since 7/4.
DOESN'T TAKE MUCH:The Wings recorded seven runs on six hits in the win last night, which marked the most runs since 6/28 against LHV...Rochester collected more runs than hits, marking their first time doing so since 6/13 (fourth time this season) when they recorded 18 runs on 16 hits against SWB.
