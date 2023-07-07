Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 7 vs. Buffalo

July 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (4-4, 38-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (5-4, 39-43)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Wes Parsons (1-2, 4.42) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (NR)

LET IT RIP: The Rochester Red Wings took down the Buffalo Bisons, 7-4, last night to earn their second win of the series...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN led the Wings' offense with a 2-for-4 day that included a 455-foot grand slam and five RBI...CF ERICK MEJIA collected his third multi-hit game of the season after a two-run homer, his first with Rochester from the left side of the plate...LLHP ANTHONY BANDA allowed three runs in his five-inning start, shrinking his ERA as a starter to 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP), while RHP GERSON MORENO earned his fifth save of the season...RHP LUIS CESSA makes his Red Wings debut on the mound tonight against Buffalo's RHP Wes Parsons.

BLANKEN-SLAMMER: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his career-high fifth-straight multi-hit game in the win, highlighted by a 455-foot grand slam and an RBI double...the homer marked the Wings' furthest hit ball of the year...the lefty went 2-for-4 in the win to extend his hitting streak to five games (.556, 10-for-18 since 7/3-G1)...

Blankenhorn recorded five RBI in the contest, his most in a game since 8/30/17 with Class-A Cedar Rapids.

The grand slam was Rochester's third of the season, with the last coming on 6/13 from JAKE ALU, and Blankenhorn's first since 6/18/21 with SYR.

BIG BANDA BRAND: RHP ANTHONY BANDA worked 5.0 innings Thursday night, allowing three runs on ten hits, with a pair of strikeouts in his seventh start of the season...Banda holds a 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP) as a starter this season, as opposed to a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP) as a reliever...

Banda has now recorded three consecutive starts of at least 4.0 innings for the first time since 5/2-15/18, with Durham (two starts) and Tampa Bay (one start).

BLAKE OF THE YEAR: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games last night, collecting a triple and a walk...Rutherford's three-bagger was his first with Rochester and first since 6/11 with Harrisburg...since being transferred from Double-A on 6/17, Rutherford is hitting .354 (17-for-48), which ranks first among Rochester hitters during that span...

Rutherford's .436 on-base percentage since joining the Wings ranks 12th-highest in the International League.

The Wings have collected eight triples since 6/1, which is tied for the fourth-most in the IL during that span.

BULLY-PEN: Rochester's bullpen combined to work 4.0 innings in relief of LHP ANTHONY BANDA, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out a batter...RHP GERSON MORENO pitched a hitless ninth to log his fifth save of the season, tying him with RHP TYLER DANISH for most saves among pitchers on the active roster...Moreno has now logged a win or a save in six consecutive appearances (two wins, four saves) dating back to 6/28 at LHV...

Through 15 games against the Bisons this season, the bullpen has posted a 2.90 ERA (25 ER/77.2 IP), while starters hold an 8.95 ERA (57 ER/57.1 IP).

MEJIA MAGIC: CF ERICK MEJIA launched a two-run home run last night, his second this year with Rochester and first since 5/31...this marked the switch hitter's first home run from the left side of the plate as a Wing...Mejia finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the win, recording his third multi-hit game of the season...

He has now collected a hit in all three games this series, and holds a .385 (5-for-13) batting average since 7/4.

DOESN'T TAKE MUCH:The Wings recorded seven runs on six hits in the win last night, which marked the most runs since 6/28 against LHV...Rochester collected more runs than hits, marking their first time doing so since 6/13 (fourth time this season) when they recorded 18 runs on 16 hits against SWB.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.