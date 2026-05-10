CF Montréal vs. Orlando City: Full Match Highlights: Stoppage Time Madness!
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Eighth Straight Match in 3-1 Loss to Red Bull New York - Chicago Fire FC
- Leo Messi Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Regular Season Goal Contributions in MLS History - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-4 Victory on the Road at Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- AAPI Celebration Highlights Exciting Mother's Day Matchup Between LAFC and Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on Sunday - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for a Primetime Sunday Night Matchup at LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026
- Orlando City Soccer Celebration Presented by Verizon to Take over Pointe Orlando this Summer
- Orlando City SC Midfielder Martín Ojeda Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 11
- Martín Ojeda's Hat Trick Leads Orlando City SC to 4-3 Road Win over Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026