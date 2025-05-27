Carlos Vela Retires from Football After An Incredible 19-Year Career #lafc #mexico
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases Head Coach Olof Mellberg - St. Louis City SC
- LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Club Deportivo Toluca Confirmed for 10th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls: May 28, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Carlos Vela Announces Retirement from Professional Football - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Announce 30,000 Tickets Sold for 104th California Clasico; Pregame, Halftime Show, Postgame Drone Show Elements Revealed - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Inter Miami CF this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Four Missing against Houston - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Look to Continue Two-Match Win Streak on the Road against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Familiar Foe as FC Dallas Come to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from TQL Stadium Regarding Ticket Refunds for the Zac Brown Band Concert - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United to Play Nashville SC in Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on July 9 at GEODIS Park - D.C. United
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host CF Montréal Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Set with Pair of Doubleheaders July 8 & 9 - Chicago Fire FC
- Date Set for MNUFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Match - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9 - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Double-Game Road Trip Wednesday at Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Visit D.C. United on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for Midweek Matchup Versus NYCFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.